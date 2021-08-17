NORTH SMITHFIELD — When the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op football team begins training camp on Aug. 23, a familiar voice will be guiding them through drills and techniques.
North Smithfield resident Jeff Paiva, who spent the previous five seasons as the Northmen-Mounties defensive coordinator, was appointed the program's new head coach on Monday, succeeding long-time coach Wes Pennington, who left last month to rebuild West Warwick's program.
“It's exciting,” Paiva said Monday afternoon. “It was a great learning experience to be on the staff with coach Pennington and I've grown up coaching with the last few classes where we've had so much success. I'm excited for the opportunity to put my stamp on the program and also continue the traditions that we've started the last few years.”
This won't be the first time Paiva is a head coach for a North Smithfield program because he's been the middle school boys basketball coach for the past decade. Paiva, who graduated from Tolman High School alongside North Smithfield athletic director Matt Tek, said his experience at the middle-school level helps with the transition to his new role.
“I'm not nervous about the opportunity, I'm just extremely excited,” said Paiva, who works early mornings for FedEx. “I know what we have coming back, but I know it's going to be an uphill climb because our schedule is not easy. We're going to be practicing on the baseball field for a while, but those are things we can't control. We can only control getting better every day and getting better with every snap and every rep.”
Paiva didn't play football at Tolman, but was instead a standout on the baseball field before graduating from Stonehill College in Easton, Mass.
Paiva isn't the only new thing for the Northmen-Mounties because Veterans Memorial Field is undergoing a face lift with new FieldTurf being installed this summer. NS/MSC isn't scheduled to play its first home game until Oct. 29 against Narragansett. They are also scheduled to host the annual Thanksgiving Day clash with Scituate on Nov. 24.
The good news for Paiva is that Pennington left him a solid foundation to build on after NS/MSC reached the Division III playoffs following a Division IV Super Bowl win over Tiverton in 2019. Paiva said the biggest change fans and opponents will notice with him in charge is on the offensive side of the ball where he wants to be more aggressive than Pennington.
The Northmen-Mounties were known for their bruising running backs, but Paiva wants to give junior quarterback Cole Vowels and his talented receiving a corps a chance to shine.
“We tend to be similar minded when it comes to the offensive approach, but [Pennington] comes from the perspective of the fullback and I kind of think of offense from the mind of a quarterback,” Paiva said. “That's going to be a little bit different in terms of approach. We've been a pretty traditional I-formation offense in the past. We'll be a little bit more open and more aggressive at times this year and I'm looking forward to seeing what our guys can do with open space and the ability to play.”
Paiva, who still needs approval from the North Smithfield school committee, said assistant coach Colin Carufel will succeed him as the defensive coordinator. Even though NS/MSC graduated three superb linebackers in All-Stater Michael Paiva, Jared Beaudoin and Jordan Allard, the approach remains the same for a defense that liked to be physical with opponents.
“Coach Carufel is going to have a chance to see what kind of personnel we have and just go from there,” Paiva said. “I don't think we'll stray too far from what we've done because we've been pretty successful defensively, especially in our front four. Like everything, we graduated all of our linebackers, so we're going to have to adjust. We'll coach the guys up and play a system where we're still physical and play down hill.”
