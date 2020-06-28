FOXBORO – The quarterback competition for the New England Patriots just got a whole lot intriguing.
Per ESPN on Sunday night, the Patriots are reportedly bringing in former NFL MVP Cam Newton on a one-year deal. New England has been linked to Newton at various times during the offseason, but now it appears Bill Belichick has pulled the trigger and is prepared to see if the oft-injured Newton has anything left in the tank with training camp set to begin in late July.
Before Newton, the Patriots’ QB depth chart consisted of a second-year player (Jarrett Stinham) and veteran Brian Hoyer, who is eyeing his third stint with New England. Locally and nationally, the talk for much of the offseason centered on the Stinham being the frontrunner to replace Tom Brady with Hoyer serving as his backup.
Now, the addition of Newton raises the ante significantly. The 31-year-old was deemed expendable after a nine-year run with Carolina, the team that took him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2011. He appeared in just two games last season after suffering a foot injury that required surgery. His 2018 season was cut short due to a shoulder injury.
In his career with the Panthers, Newton passed for 29,041 yards with 182 touchdowns and 108 interceptions and has rushed for 4,806 yards and 58 touchdowns.
Will the Patriots end up swapping one former MVP quarterback (Brady) for another former MVP winner in Newton? Stay tuned.
