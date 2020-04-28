PawSox unveal new T-shirts to benefit COVID-19 Relief Efforts

PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Red Sox have created a new official line of T-shirts for adults and children to benefit the COVID-19 relief effort. Bearing the messages, “Hands…Washing Hands,” “Wash Your Paws,” and “Safe at Home,” the club will put the shirts on sale tomorrow (Wednesday, April 29), at pawsox.com and gowoosox.com.
Sales will benefit those impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
“As we simply seek more ways to help our community during these times,” said PawSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg, “We have turned to light-hearted expressions on colorful t-shirts that we hope will lift spirits while helping those impacted.
“We hope these t-shirts will help us support the front line heroes, the hungry, those encountering hardships, and our children striving to learn at home.”
The PawSox will begin to ship shirts to fans beginning next week. Purchasers can choose from Adult sizes SM - XXXL and Youth sizes of XS – XL.
