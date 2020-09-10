Pawtucket schools, Cumberland are all in as far as fall high school sports

The revamped fall high school sports season will include participation from R.I. Interscholastic League member schools that are planning to begin the year with distance learning.
It was confirmed Wednesday that Pawtucket’s two public high schools – Tolman and Shea – and Cumberland High will be hitting the field, court, and trail in early October. Last Friday, Governor Gina Raimondo and the RIIL announced the green light had been given to soccer, field hockey, cross-country, cheerleading, and tennis. Raimondo also gave her blessing for sports to take place in districts that are planning to open the new school year with distance learning.
“We are moving forward with all sports being offered by the RIIL this fall,” said Cumberland athletic director Eric Blanchard.
Pawtucket’s decision on fall sports was cemented after a Wednesday meeting that featured the presence of Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams, Tolman Principal Christopher Savastano, Shea High Principal Jacqueline Ash, Tolman Athletic Director Frank Laliberte, and Shea Athletic Director Kate Corry.
Also, Wednesday, RIIL officials met with school athletic directors. Included in the nine-page memo that was written up by the league and distributed to the schools were stipulations that should be adhered to on gamedays. For instance, teams will not assemble for postgame handshakes.
