PC Athletic Director hasn't had contact with Georgetown regarding Ed Cooley

PROVIDENCE – ‘Twas the day after Selection Sunday and all throughout Providence College, administrators were hard at work firming up NCAA Tournament plans. Meanwhile, coaches and players had visions of Wildcats of the Kentucky variety dancing in their heads.
When on the roof of the Ruane Friar Development Center, there arose such a social media-driven clatter that athletic director Steve Napolillo stepped out of his office to see what the fuss was all about. What’s this about Georgetown potentially targeting Ed Cooley as the Hoyas’ next head coach?
Let’s have Napolillo take it from here concerning the 2023 rumor mill involving Cooley and potential overtures from a fellow conference member. Understandably, his cell phone has been flooded with messages and calls in the days since Cooley’s name was first mentioned as a possible successor to Patrick Ewing at Georgetown.
“No one has reached out to [PC President Rev. Kenneth R. Sicard] nor myself from any other Big East institution. I would expect any school that’s looking to hire a coach, especially within the same conference, would do that,” said Napolillo when reached Monday.
Hearing Cooley’s name tied to School X’s vacancy isn’t a new phenomenon. Where there has been smoke, PC officials have been right there to pour cold water on the fire in the form of extending Cooley’s contract. Providence has announced three contract extensions for Cooley over the past seven years, the most recent one coming last September.
“We love Coach Cooley. I want him to be here. I want him to finish his career here. We’ve had that conversation several times. He’s our coach,” said Napolillo. “When you have successful people and successful coaches, people are always going to want them. You take that as a compliment. I believe that people are going to be in-demand in any sort of industry, especially in college athletics.
“But this a great job,” added Napolillo about the title that Cooley has held over the past 12 seasons at Providence.
Time will tell if the latest wave of rumors results in Cooley’s camp turning leverage into another revamped deal that ultimately keeps another would-be suitor at bay. With Napolillo serving as the key point person to previous PC athletic director Bob Driscoll, the Friar men’s basketball program has made significant gains with Cooley at the helm and will continue to evolve in an effort to keep up with the sport’s Joneses.
“As athletic director, I have to always look out for what’s best for Providence College in making sure we always have a great program. We’ll continue to invest in facilities and continue to invest in people and we’re not straying from that. That is our vision and that is our goal and my commitment as athletic director,” said Napolillo. “I will always be a leader that rewards and develops and does everything to retain top talent. But at the end of the day, what makes America great is that it’s a place where people have to decide if they want to be here or they don’t.”
Napolillo has attended enough Big East meetings to know that all member schools speak the same language and share a similar ideology. The thought of a Big East school making a run at a head coach who happens to be employed at a school that’s part of the same conference is one where the optics – at least on paper – would appear to be unsavory.
“We always talk about doing it at the highest level of respect and integrity so we can be models for our student-athletes,” said Napolillo.
Moving away from the hearsay, Napolillo was asked about the Friars returning to the NCAA Tournament in his first year at the AD helm.
“I’m so happy for our student-athletes. They’ve worked hard. This is their opportunity to shine on the biggest stage,” he said. “We have the best fans in the country. Their support is one of the reasons why we’re able to be part of this special tournament.”
The fact that Providence will be playing Friday’s NCAA opener against Kentucky in Greensboro, N.C. should result in a greater turnout from the Friar masses than if the team was sent to Sacramento, Des Moines, or Denver.
“You have no control over the draw, but any time you’re closer to home, that’s less wear and tear on your student-athletes and gives fans more of an opportunity to get there,” said Napolillo. “When you’re playing a blue blood like Kentucky on St. Patrick’s Day, it’s just awesome.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
