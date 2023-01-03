PC forward Hopkins using size, skill to draw fouls

PROVIDENCE – Clearly, the message that scouts delivered to Bryce Hopkins back when he was a four-star prospect in high school stuck with the hard-charging Providence College sophomore. The words that were once relayed to him have become his personal creed as it relates to forcing the issue and drawing whistles.
“Being a bigger player, I feel I have different matchups and mismatches and can bring my fight and physicality to the defenders. It’s a big piece of my game,” Hopkins told the Call/Times during Monday’s practice at the Ruane Friar Development Center.
The ability to turn on the power has resulted in a Big East player who’s been a tough cover. Including Sunday’s 74-59 thrashing of DePaul, Hopkins has amassed eight games where he’s drawn four or more fouls. His season-high in fouls drawn is 10, a large sum that was registered during last month’s whale of a performance against Marquette (29 points, 23 rebounds).
Hopkins attempted 18 free throws in PC’s double-overtime win over the Golden Eagles, one of three games to date where he’s made 10 or more trips to the charity stripe. The ability to place defenses in a vulnerable spot where players are left with no choice but to foul Hopkins figures to be important with fourth-ranked Connecticut coming to the Amica Mutual Pavilion on Wednesday night. According to KenPom’s metrics, the Huskies rank 40th in the country in average height.
Drawing an average of 5.4 fouls per 40 minutes, Hopkins ranks 129th in the country, per KenPom. He’s the Friar leader in attempts at the free-throw line (90) and at 72 percent has been in the habit of making teams pay dearly.
‘’I’m not worried until I hit that three or four-foul mark. Until then, I’m going to keep the same mentality … trying to fight and create a lot of contact,” said Hopkins.
Providence lists Hopkins as a guard/forward.
“If I have a bigger guy on me and he can’t move his feet well, I try to take him off the dribble and get in his space and try to draw fouls. If I have a smaller guy, I can take him into the post,” he said. “I just pride myself on my physicality. That’s where I get a lot of fouls from. It’s about creating on different spots on the floor.”
Noted head coach Ed Cooley, “He’s a nightmare of a matchup. Do you put a big guy on him? Do you put a small guy on him? Bryce guards himself more than anybody else guards him, in my opinion.”
Putting the game in the hands of the officials can be a boom-or-bust proposition. Hopkins understands that he’s not going to get the benefit of the doubt every time he charges to the rim, though he knows the next opportunity lies not too far around the bend in the event he doesn’t get a whistle in his favor.
“It’s what [the officials] see, but I try to put a lot of pressure on them … go into my defender and create fouls and finish through contact,” said Hopkins. “I’m not thinking about going up and getting a foul. If they do call a foul, it’s a trip to the free-throw line.”
Hopkins endured two vastly different outings during PC’s recent road two-game swing through Butler and DePaul. Against the Bulldogs, he scored six points on eight shots. Against the Blue Demons, he turned the ball over five times.
“Just trying to be a little too aggressive. Need to settle down. I didn’t play much [last year at Kentucky] so I’m taking this year as a learning experience … improve day-by-day and game-by-game,” said Hopkins.
That said, there’s enough evidence to suggest that Hopkins is no shrinking violet when it comes to bringing the fight and putting the defense in a precarious position.
