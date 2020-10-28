PC Friar seniors Watson, Horchler reflect on having the option to return next season

PROVIDENCE – It’s fitting that Nate Watson and Noah Horchler are roommates, and not just because each one is entering their senior season on the Providence College men’s basketball team.
Watson and Horchler find themselves in the same situation – a promising one at that. Earlier this month, the NCAA’s Division I Council voted to give eligibility relief to winter-sport athletes regardless of how many games they log during a 2020-21 academic year that’s caught between a rock and a hard place as it relates to COVID-19.
Cutting right to the chase, the Friar roomies have the option of returning into Ed Cooley’s fold for the 2021-22 season. At a time in our society where owning peace of mind is a rare luxury, Watson and Horchler should take solace in knowing that their college careers don’t have to end in abrupt fashion.
“It definitely takes the pressure off, knowing there’s another year ahead of me if I choose to do that,” said Watson, speaking from the Ruane Friar Development Center as part of Wednesday’s Big East Virtual Media Day. “Obviously, I want to play this year, but if something happens, I can always hang my hat on returning again. I’m happy that the NCAA made that rule.”
Watson is coming off a junior season where a sprained knee slowed him for a lengthy stretch. He popped for 10-plus points in four games out of a five-game stretch, yet he didn’t register double figures in six straight games prior to burning DePaul for 18 points in a game that proved to be the final one for a Providence group that was riding high entering the postseason.
The subsequent cancellation of the 2020 Big East and NCAA tournament proved to be a crushing development that especially left a giant hole in the hearts of then-Friar seniors Alpha Diallo, Kalif Young, Maliek White, Emmitt Holt, and Luwane Pipkins. Watson felt their pain, but he also knew that time was still on his side regarding his own college career.
“I felt so bad. We were on the bus [on our way to Madison Square Garden] when coach came on and told us we had to get off. I immediately saw Pip’s face, Maliek’s face, Kalif’s face … it was sad to see that they were never going to play again,” said Watson. “We were hoping the NCAA Tournament would still go on. We saw tweets that there might be no fans. Later on, we found out the whole thing is cancelled. I was like, ‘Wow, our seniors are going to be done. We were doing so well.’ I know some players use the NCAA Tournament to get a higher bid in the NBA Draft. I know Alpha was very disappointed about that.”
The Big East coaches on Wednesday recognized Watson by placing the 6-foot-10, 260-pound center on the conference’s Preseason Second Team. Now in his fourth season in PC’s fold, he’s averaged 9.1 points and 3.9 rebounds during the first 96 games of his career.
“If you know Nate, he’s relaxed every day. You wouldn’t know if he had five years of eligibility or 30 years. He’s just that dude. He’s a smooth character as is Noah. Those guys come with their hardhats on every day,” said Cooley when asked if he’s noticed a difference in Watson since the NCAA got ahead the storm by providing student-athletes with a safety net.
Horchler came to Providence knowing that he would be eligible for just one season with the Big East school. A 6-foot-8 forward with face-up skills, Horchler sat out last season after spending time at two Florida-based colleges spanning three seasons.
“We’ve kind of gone back and forth about the idea of returning,” said Horchler about discussing his Friar future with someone who can relate to his status in Watson. “My family was among the first people I’ve talked to and I’ve talked to coach about it. Right now, we’re leaving it open.”
Scholarship-wise, the Friars still have two to fill for the Class of 2021. Should Watson and Horchler decide to remain in Providence, Cooley will be able to retain two key frontcourt pieces that in turn would free him and his staff to address other needs on the recruiting trail.
“Those are some conversations we’re trying to have with the families right now. We want them to concentrate and keep their minds focused on that we’re going to play this year,” said Cooley. “They don’t need to make the decision now, although some of their decisions could impact recruiting a little. Not too much, but a little.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
