PROVIDENCE – Keep that pot of coffee close to you this winter, PC Friar basketball fans.
The final piece of the 2019-20 schedule was released Thursday as the Big East Conference announced the league slate. For the second straight season, Providence will usher in conference play with a home game on New Year’s Eve as Georgetown comes to the Dunkin’ Donuts Center for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff on December 31.
The Friars will play seven Big East games at either 8 p.m., 8:30 p.m., or 9 p.m. Three of the late starts will take place at the Dunk: Jan. 10 at 9 p.m. vs. Butler, Jan. 15 vs. St. John’s at 8:30 p.m., and Feb. 15 vs. Seton Hall at 8 p.m.
Including the nonconference slate, which was released back in June, PC as of right now can count on nine of its games tipping off at eight o’clock or later.
Breaking down the marching orders from Big East headquarters, Ed Cooley’s Friars will play back-to-back conference games on the road on three occasions and play consecutive games at The Dunk twice. One such stretch will come at the very end of conference play when PC hosts Xavier on March 4 and turns around to welcome DePaul on March 7.
One tricky stretch that stands out comes when PC plays back-to-back road games at Creighton (Jan. 18) and Seton Hall (Jan. 22) before hosting Villanova on Jan. 25 in a game that will be televised on CBS.
Last season, the Friars went 11-7 in games at The Dunk.
PC’s 2019-20 SCHEDULE
NOVEMBER
5 (Tuesday) SACRED HEART, 7 p.m.
9 (Saturday) NJIT, 4:30 p.m.
13 (Wednesday) at Northwestern (Gavitt Games), 9 p.m.
16 (Saturday) SAINT PETER’S, 2 p.m.
19 (Tuesday) MERRIMACK, 7 p.m.
23 (Saturday) PENNSYLVANIA, 4 p.m.
28 (Thursday) Wooden Legacy (Anaheim, Calif.), Long Beach State, 2 p.m.
29 (Friday) Wooden Legacy (Anaheim, Calif.), Wake Forest OR College of Charleston, TBA
DECEMBER
1 (Sunday) Wooden Legacy (Anaheim, Calif.), Opponent TBA
6 (Friday) at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
14 (Saturday) STONY BROOK, 8 p.m.
17 (Tuesday) vs. Florida (Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.), 7 p.m.
21 (Saturday) TEXAS, 2 p.m.
31 (Tuesday) GEORGETOWN, 5:30 p.m.
JANUARY
4 (Saturday) at DePaul, 2 p.m. or 4 p.m.
7 (Tuesday) at Marquette, 7 p.m.
10 (Friday) BUTLER, 9 p.m.
15 (Wednesday) ST. JOHN’S, 8:30 p.m.
18 (Saturday) at Creighton, 4:30 p.m.
22 (Wednesday) at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
25 (Saturday) VILLANOVA, 1 p.m.
FEBRUARY
1 (Saturday) at Butler 2 p.m.
5 (Wednesday) CREIGHTON 7 p.m.
8 (Saturday) at Xavier, 8 p.m.
12 (Wednesday) at St. John’s, 8:30 p.m.
15 (Saturday) SETON HALL, 8 p.m.
19 (Wednesday) at Georgetown, 8:30 p.m.
22 (Saturday) MARQUETTE, Noon
29 (Saturday) at Villanova, Noon
MARCH
4 (Wednesday) XAVIER, 6:30 p.m.
7 (Saturday) DEPAUL, 6:30 p.m.
11-14 (Wednesday-Saturday) Big East Tournament, Madison Square Garden
Games in bold are home games
