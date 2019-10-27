It proved to be a successful Sunday trip to Indianapolis for the Providence Friars.
Down five points at halftime, Providence got its offense in gear just enough while maintaining the defensive intensity in a 60-53 closed-door scrimmage victory over Purdue. The Friars outscored the Boilermakers 37-25 in the second half after trailing 28-23 at the break.
Alpha Diallo led the Friars with 22 points on 7-of-14 shooting and 12 rebounds. The only other double-figure scorer for PC was Emmitt Holt (10 points).
Two PC players who had been battling injuries hit the court inside the Indiana Pacers’ practice facility. Maliek White (ankle) and Luwane Pipkins (hamstring) came off the bench to supply seven and five points, respectively. White logged 26 points while Pipkins was out there for 17 points.
PC went from shooting 32.3 percent in the first half to 40 percent in the second half. Purdue shot 28.3 percent for the game and did not have a player reach double figures in points. Despite not having Nate Watson, the Friars outscored the Boilermakers in the paint (24-18) and won the rebounding battle (42-41). Kalif Young started at center and finished with eight points and six rebounds.
PC’s regular season opener is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 5 against Sacred Heart at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
