PC off to Asheville, N.C. for Maui Invitational; Dunk GM says "Everything is up in the air" regarding where the Friars will hit the hardwood

‘Twas the night before Thanksgiving when all through college basketball, plenty of jump shots were being hoisted.
In the case of Providence College, the question was where.
Now that Wednesday, Nov. 25 has been established as the official start date for the 2020-21 season, programs like the Friars find themselves scrambling to work within the suggested 27-game framework while being cognizant of COVID-19 concerns. The Big East intends to play all 20 conference games in men’s and women’s basketball, though there’s no definite release date of the league schedule.
One piece to Providence’s schedule was unveiled Friday as the Maui Invitational was officially shifted from Hawaii to Asheville, N.C. The actual dates of this year’s event still need to be finalized with PC part of a field that’s expected to include Alabama, Davidson, Indiana, North Carolina, Stanford, Texas, and UNLV.
As to whether PC will hit the hardwood at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center this winter, general manager Larry Lepore on Friday said, “Everything is up in the air. I know basketball is going to start, but it’s going to be up to what the state decides … small crowds, whether there are fans or no fans.”
Asked to handicap the likelihood of the Friars and the Providence Bruins, the building’s other sporting tenant, hitting the court or ice at The Dunk before the conclusion of the current year, Lepore said, “There may be games, but there might not be fans. With PC, that’s going to depend on if they want to pay to play here when you can also play on campus [at Alumni Hall]. All those decisions are going to be made by a number of people who are looking at the situation.”
Lepore hopes to have a better idea by the time November rolls around.
“The [2020-21] American Hockey League season is going to get pushed back possibly to December at the earliest. There are problems with that league because you’re talking about teams from Canada,” said Lepore. “Big unknowns.”
Looking to March 2021 when The Dunk is scheduled to host NCAA Tournament men’s basketball games, Lepore said, “We’re going through the motions and approaching it like it’s happening, but we’re still waiting to hear.”
