PC's David Duke reflects on Pan-Am Games experience

PROVIDENCE – Fresh off helping a group of the Big East’s best come together as Team USA and come away with a bronze medal at the Lima, Peru-based Pan-Am Games, Providence native and PC sophomore guard David Duke held court with the media inside the Ruane Friar Development Center on Wednesday afternoon.
Here are a few takeaways from Duke’s session with the press:
On the image of Villanova’s Collin Gillespie embracing coach Ed Cooley as the seconds ticked down during Sunday’s medal-clinching win: That just shows how Cooley is as a person and a coach. He talks to you all the time about basketball but what’s going on outside of basketball. He truly cares about you as a person. That picture, it was all over Twitter and is a testament to what kind of person he is.
On the morale heading into the bronze medal game against the Dominican Republic after dropping the previous two games: It was about trying to bring something home. We had put a lot of time into this. We sacrificed those two-and-a-half weeks to be together where we could have been doing other things. We were working towards one goal, which is obviously a gold medal. Sometimes, things just don’t happen. We still wanted to go out with some pride and we got it done.
On where winning a bronze medal in international competition ranks among Duke’s basketball achievements:Top three, it has to be. Might be number one. Definitely one of the best moments in my life.
On playing for Brown head coach Mike Martin, an assistant on the Pan-Am Games staff: Coach Martin was actually the first person to ever recruit me. I’ve known him since I was at Classical. We brought that up the first day we practiced. Great guy, great coach. Nothing but love for coach Martin.
On switching from teammates under the USA umbrella back to Big East rivals: Once the season starts, it goes right back to where it was before (laughs). It’s going to be business when we play each other, but once the final horn goes off, we go right back to being friends and still having that bond.
On what he plans to do with his Pan-Am Games medal: Probably frame it in a glass case along with some of the stuff we got while we were (in Peru).
For more on what Duke had to say, click on the video link located below.
