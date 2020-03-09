PC's Holt grateful Big East tabs him with Sportsmanship Award

PROVIDENCE — One of the recipients of this season’s Big East Sportsmanship Award didn’t hold back when talking about an important person in his life – someone who was there by his side through all the ups and downs.
“It’s a great feeling to be recognized in such a way, but I give all the credit my mother (Caroline), though,” said PC forward Emmitt Holt before Monday’s practice at the Ruane Friar Development Center. “She raised me the right way and to live in a respective manner.”
The Big East’s recognition of Holt is well-deserved. He missed almost two full seasons after undergoing multiple surgeries that were needed to address an abdominal issue. His persistence on the comeback trail was rewarded when he granted a rare sixth-year of eligibility by the NCAA, yet there was still the matter of whether Holt would be able to hold up over the course of a long season.
Surrounded by reporters while his teammates were busy getting up shots, Holt once again talked about the importance of having his mother by his side during a scary time in his life.
“She’s just so proud of me and what I’ve been able to overcome. I’m so proud of her for being able to keep me in it even when the days were hard,” said Holt.
“Without her support, I don’t think I would be here today.”
As an effective role player for this year’s Friars, Holt has started nine of the 27 games he’s appeared in while averaging 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds over 15.3 minutes. In loud and emphatic fashion, he’s been able to answer the call while bringing awareness to what he was forced to endure during the fall of 2017.
“Emmitt is just a life story,” said PC coach Ed Cooley. “From where he was some 24-25 months ago, from to be even on the team, to even be up walking and living, it’s a testament to the medical staff and his fortitude. I’m very excited that he was able to continue playing.”
Holt shared the Sportsmanship Award with Butler’s Kamar Baldwin – who the Friars will see in their first Big East Tournament game on Thursday – and Georgetown’s Jagan Mosely.
Holt is the first Providence player to receive the conference’s Sportsmanship Award, which per a Big East release is presented to strong contributors to their respective teams on and off the court.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.