PC's Pipkins has history with URI

PROVIDENCE — Cradling a basketball in one hand, Luwane Pipkins was asked if he knew his career win-loss record against the University of Rhode Island.
After a few guesses, Pipkins was informed that five of the six matchups ended up in the Rams’ favor when he was at UMass. The point is that while he’s a newcomer to the annual Providence-Rhode Island battle royal that will add another chapter Friday night (7 p.m.) at the Ryan Center, Pipkins won’t require any introductions when it comes to Jeff Dowtin, Fatts Russell, and the rest of the Rhody crew.
“Obviously, it’s a much different atmosphere than when [the Minutemen played the Rams]. Now that Providence is playing them, it’s a rivalry game,” said Pipkins. “Basically, they’re the same team. They’ve got the same guards and same style of play. I’m just looking forward to playing in an [anticipated sold-out atmosphere] like that.”
In his UMass tenure, Pipkins was involved in close shaves against URI and also on the wrong end of blowouts. Four of the six games were decided by fewer than eight points. There was a 22-point bushwhacking and a 29-point bludgeoning that both unfolded on the Kingston campus.
Pipkins has totaled no greater than 13 points in any of his three previous visits to the Ryan Center. Twice, he netted 10 points. Totaling up the stats, he’s 13-of-37 from the field (3-of-18 from three), gone 4-of-5 from the free-throw line, and handed out seven assists compared to eight turnovers.
Standing on the practice court inside the Ruane Friar Development Center one day earlier this week, Pipkins was asked his thoughts about hoisting shots under the Ryan Center glare.
The graduate student was very complimentary and didn’t even offer up the slightest bit of bulletin board material.
“Nice gym. Great lighting,” said Pipkins, “but you’ve got to go in there and play your game. If you get frustrated with the crowd or what the referees are calling, you’re going to be off. You’ve got to go in with a clear mindset.”
The only time Pipkins got the better of the Rams was this past January 27 in Amherst. In the 77-70, Pipkins collected 12 points and nine assists – numbers that PC coach Ed Cooley would take from his starting guard in a heartbeat.
All told, Pipkins has averaged 12.5 ppg versus Rhody on 33 percent efficiency from two-point land and three-point territory. In terms of marksmanship from strictly downtown, Pipkins has connected at a 24-percent clip (7-of-29). He’s 20-of-23 at the charity stripe but went two games without attempting a single free throw. He’s dished out 24 assists and turned it over 16 times.
In all six games against the Rams, Pipkins has looked across the court and seen Dowtin staring right back at him. The last four times, Russell has been on the other side.
“He’s a good player. He scores, but his vision is one of the things that’s most important for that team,” said Pipkins when asked about Dowtin, who in six head-to-head matchups against the Minutemen-turned-Friar has compiled 33 assists while turning it over only 13 times.
“Even though Fatts is the point guard, Dowtin pretty much runs the show,” Pipkins added. “If he’s going well, chances are the team is doing well.”
Pipkins saw a little bit of himself the first time he crossed paths with Russell.
“As a freshman [two seasons ago], he was a scoring guard like myself and [current Seton Hall scoring star ] Myles Powell. You come in as a first-year player, you want to get the ball up,” said Pipkins. “Now he’s developed into more of a point-guard role, but he’s still the same dude. He’s gritty. He’s got the same mentality and he’s the same defensive player with a scoring mindset.”
Pipkins isn’t a pure point guard. He isn’t strictly a high-volume scorer. What he does is walk the fine line of distribution while hunting for his own shot. That’s how he was advertised during his three-year run at UMass and that’s exactly what his M.O. has been during his first nine games in a Friar uniform.
“It takes a lot of pressure off your back knowing that you have players around you who can score the ball. There’s no need to force anything,” said Pipkins when asked about the art of duality on the hardwood. “Down the stretch, there comes a time when you’ve got to take control and do things that your team needs in order to win the game.”
If PC is going to prevent its season from further sliding off the rails, Pipkins must resemble the player he was in the Friars’ season opener against Sacred Heart. With 13 points on 4-of-9 shooting and seven assists, Pipkins was in-charge but also in control.
Last weekend out in Anaheim, Pipkins turned in three lackluster three games that when sifting through the rubble, you couldn’t help but notice one stone-cold truth about this year’s PC squad. As Pipkins goes, so go the Friars. In losses to Long Beach State and College of Charleston, Pipkins was a combined 4-of-21 from the field, 3-of-18 from three. He was more hurtful then helpful.
It seemed that Cooley succeeded in reining in Pipkins during the Wooden Legacy as the guard’s shot total went from 13, to eight, to six in the tournament’s finale against Pepperdine. Maybe Pipkins is still fighting his old UMass spirit where he felt compelled to do more because the talent around him was substandard.
With the Friars, Pipkins doesn’t have to be the alpha and the omega on a roster that features rising sophomore David Duke and three players who on paper are fully capable but for one reason or another have yet to piece it all together. We’re talking about Alpha Diallo, Nate Watson, and A.J. Reeves.
“I’m still getting my feet wet and still getting comfortable with certain things … certain parts of the program and certain parts of the offense,” said Pipkins. “I’ve just got to stay focused and believe in myself and believe in my abilities with this team and just keep listening to Coach Cooley.”
Before joining the rest of his PC teammates in a pre-practice shootaround, Pipkins was reminded about his 1-5 mark against URI.
“Got to change that,” he said with a smile. “Got to go get that dub so I don’t have a 1-5 record.”
