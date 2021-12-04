The game is back.
After a one-year hiatus due to scheduling issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Rhode Island college basketball’s main event makes its return on Saturday. The University of Rhode Island visits Providence College at the Dunkin Donuts Center for a 2 p.m., tipoff. The game will air on CBS Sports Network, and a packed house is expected.
“The more I’ve been here, the more I appreciate the game,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “It’s a very hard game for us. They’re getting better and better each game. It’s a great game for the state of Rhode Island and I’m looking forward to it.”
It’s been 729 days since the teams last met. Rhode Island won 75-61 at the Ryan Center on Dec. 6, 2019. The 2020 game was canceled in September, presented in a press release as a mutual decision by the schools due to scheduling challenges. URI coach David Cox later said the Rams “made every effort to play the game,” triggering some rivalry heat even without the game. Whatever the particulars of the decision, the cancellation made 2020 the first season since the 1935-36 campaign without a matchup between the Ocean State programs.
“I think they’re excited to play this game,” Cox said. “I don’t think there’s any holdover resentment from last year. It was what it was - it was a crazy year, it was COVID. That is what it is. But I think they’re excited to finally be part of this game. They’ve heard a lot about it, they’ve seen it. They’re excited to be a part of it.”
It will be a first for every player in a URI uniform. There were wholesale roster changes after the 2019-20 season. Only one current Ram - Antwan Walker - was part of that team and he didn’t gain eligibility after transferring until second semester. His debut came just after the Providence game. Another Ram, Jeremy Sheppard, watched from the end of the bench as he sat out the full season.
“It’s a huge game for the programs, it’s a huge game for the universities, it’s a huge game for the state,” Cox said. “I don’t want to play semantics; I don’t know if it’s a rivalry or not. I just know it’s a huge game. It’s a huge atmosphere. They’ll feel it before anything else. As they get to the arena, as game time approaches they’ll feel it. They’ll sense it. It’s hard to put it into words, but there’s a lot of emotion that goes into this game.”
There’s extra fuel when both teams have aspirations of success. Providence is 7-1, its lone loss coming to Virginia. The Friars scored a signature win over Texas Tech on Wednesday night. URI is 6-2, having bounced back from a shaky trip to Florida with a solid road win over Harvard on Wednesday.
“There’s a lot of history to the game,” Cooley said. “We’re not a five-million-person state. For us to come together, this year we’re fortunate for it to be played at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. It’s been a great game every single year. It doesn’t matter the team. It doesn’t matter the coach.”
Cooley has been impressed with Rhody’s defensive prowess this season.
“They’re a very good defensive team,” Cooley said. “I love their length with their twins. Their guards have been playing outstanding. We haven’t played them in a couple of years. A lot of new faces. We’ve got to get familiar with them really quick. I know my players as well as my staff and I are excited to play in this rivalry game.”
Cox knows some PC veterans a little better, with Nate Watson and A.J. Reeves having had a big impact in previous meetings.
“There are no real surprises,” he said. “Nate Watson is the man for them and he demands a lot of attention. Al Durham was a huge transfer, a huge get for them. He’s a veteran player who can score it at different levels. And they’ve got some other key weapons as well. As of right now, those two guys, and obviously Reeves and Horchler shooting it from the perimeter, are concerns of ours.”
There’s extra opportunity for Rhody, with the meeting shaping up as their best non-conference game of the season.
“Big opportunity,” Cox said. “We don’t overlook those. In this conference, we’ve got to take advantage of those kinds of opportunities. With that being said, PRovidence is an NCAA caliber team with aspirations of going deep into the tournament, so they’re not going to take this game lightly. Everybody will be locked in. I think it’ll be an NCAA atmosphere and I think it’ll be really good for us.”
URI has won two of the last three in series, both wins coming at the Ryan Center. The Rams haven’t won in the capital city since 2002.
“We’re going to go into it with a lot of emotion,” Cox said. “Hopefully, at the end of the day, it’s going to be a great basketball game. We want to put on for the fans and I know Providence wants to do the same. We’re excited about the game and the atmosphere, and we hope to have a great outing.”
“It never disappoints,” Cooley said. “It’s going to be another rowdy crowd. Hopefully we can win another close game.”
With contributions from Brendan McGair
