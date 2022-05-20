PC's Reeves can't wait for Diploma Day

PROVIDENCE – A.J. Reeves will be back in the Dunkin’ Donuts Center this coming Sunday. A different feeling will wash over him, one representing a stark deviation from what he was accustomed to during his Providence Friar basketball career.
Instead of hoisting shots in sneakers, Reeves will be dressed in the attire befitting of a college graduate in conjunction with PC’s commencement exercises. For someone who heard his name announced countless times over The Dunk’s loudspeaker system, Reeves admitted earlier this week that he’s overcome with an immense sense of fulfillment in conjunction with holding up his end of the “student” bargain of student-athlete.
“Being one of the first members of my immediate family to graduate from a four-year school, it just means the world,” said Reeves. “Walking across the stage after four long years … I’ve been in school my whole life. It pays off. It’ll definitely be a different experience for sure … being in The Dunk and not warming up to play a game but getting to see my peers walk across the stage who have been here for four years as well.
“It’s going to be an honor,” Reeves added.
Reeves will be joined Sunday by Jared Bynum as Friar hoopsters who will be conferred with undergraduate degrees. Unlike Reeves, Bynum can look forward to another season’s worth of adulation from the Friar basketball Faithful.
“It’ll be nice to have someone else from my class,” said Reeves, the lone member from PC’s Class of 2018 high school recruiting haul to see all four years through in a Friar uniform.
“I wish my original guys would be here with me, but they’re going to graduate where they’re at,” said Reeves, referring to fellow ’18 recruits Jimmy Nichols and Kris Monroe. David Duke was also part of that same incoming class but opted to pursue his NBA dream shortly after the conclusion of the 2020-21 season.
“I’m proud of A.J. and Jared. They’ve worked hard and they’ve earned it,” said PC head coach Ed Cooley, adding, “We have a 100 percent graduation rate if you’ve been here for four years. That’s not going to change. You want to win basketball games, but you want to change lives.”
Leftover Friar notes:
• The opportunity for more casino basketball in a building that Cooley dubs “Dunkin’ Donuts Center South” awaits the Friars next season when they participate in their third Hall of Fame Tip-Off Tournament since 2014. Joining PC for a two-day tournament that runs Nov. 19-20 at Mohegan Sun will be Miami (PC’s first-day opponent) along with Maryland and Saint Louis.
“I hope every seat is sold when we play there against Miami,” said Cooley. “It’ll be a tough tournament. Hopefully a lot of people can show up and support us like they always have when we’ve been there.”
PC captured the 2014 Hall of Fame event and split a pair of games in the same Connecticut-based multi-team event in 2018.
• As part of the question-and-answer session of his visit to Lincoln High Wednesday, Cooley was asked by a student if he believed the Boston Celtics have what it takes to win this year’s NBA Championship. Cooley answered in the affirmative and brought up that he was on the USA basketball coaching staff when Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum were on teams that represented the Red, White & Blue and achieved gold medal status in consecutive years.
Brown was a member of the 2014 USA U18 National Team that captured the FIBA Americas Championship. In 2015, Cooley was again an assistant on the USA Basketball U19 squad that included Tatum and once again climbed to the top of the FIBA mountain.
“How they’ve grown and developed, I couldn’t be more proud,” said Cooley. “You saw them as they were coming up and knew they were going to be good. Just seeing them out there doing their thing, you feel like a proud big brother.”
• Reeves called the opportunity he recently had to work out for the Boston Celtics, “a blessing. It’s one of those moments where you’re nervous and excited, but being a hometown kid, you have to bottle up your emotions. It’ll be something I’ll be able to tell my kids someday.”
Reeves noted that additional workouts have been lined up with NBA teams.
• Per friars.com, the seven new scholarship players who’ll be joining the Friar basketball ranks for the 2022-23 season have been awarded jersey numbers: Jayden Pierre (No. 1), Quante Berry (No. 3), Noah Locke (No. 10), Corey Floyd Jr. (No. 14), Devin Carter (No. 22) and Bryce Hopkins (No. 23). Also of note, the Friars have added a preferred walk-on (Scott Morozov, a 6-foot-6, 225-pound forward via Toronto who’ll wear No. 13).
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.