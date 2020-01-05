NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 team came into Sunday’s True Prep Cup final with the No. 1 prep team in all of Canada, Toronto’s St. Andrew’s College, having scored at least three goals in 17 straight games.
Even though the squad is loaded with goal scoring talent from Quinnipiac commit Victor Czerneckianair, to PC commit Michael Citara to Ryan Gordon, Sunday was all about commitment to do whatever it took to make a play in the defensive zone.
Back stopped by the best performing goalie in the tournament – Ethan Pearson – the Mounties blocked shots, got sticks in passing lanes and made it difficult for a Saints team that exploded for six goals in each of its first two tournament games to create prime scoring chances. Pearson made 37 saves, while Czerneckianair, James Babour and Michael Franzoni netted goals in an impressive 3-1 victory at Merrimack College’s Lawler Rink.
“Words can’t even explain how proud I am of the guys,” said Mount coach Matt Plante, whose voice was a causality of playing three intense games in 48 hours. “These kids are just unbelievable. This game was the same as Friday against Shattuck – how committed were we to helping the team. It was about our commitment level in all three zones. That’s what you saw today. When these guys are committed we are still undefeated.”
Mount St. Charles (35-10-4) has now won nine of its last 10 games dating back to an 8-4 defeat to Shattuck prior to Thanksgiving. Since that contest, Plante has been trying to tell his team they can compete for a national championship if they buy into playing team hockey. Over the weekend, the Mounties proved his point.
Friday night, Pearson was the star in a 4-3 victory over the No. 1 U18 midget team in the country, Shattuck St. Mary’s. After surviving Northwood in overtime, 6-5, Saturday, the Mounties played their best defensive game of the season against the No. 1 prep program in Canada. The Mounties killed off all seven of the Saints’ power plays and it all started with Pearson, who suffered a 4-1 defeat last season to St. Andrew’s while playing prep hockey in Canada at Newbridge Academy.
“It’s nice to be given the opportunity to play these games and my team really helped me a lot to make me look better,” the Fredericton, New Brunswick goalie said. “We’re a whole new team now in 2020, we’ve grown so much in five months. The first time we played Shattuck, we made too many mistakes. Now, we’re clearing pucks and our structure is a lot better. My confidence is growing, which is helping me get better.”
“He’s so nice to play in front of because you know if you make a mistake he has your back,” defenseman and UMass commit Cole Crusberg-Roseen said. “It gives you more confidence with the puck at the blue line and to do more things in the offensive zone to make more plays. It’s tremendous to have him back there.”
St. Andrew’s College (17-3-1) certainly had the fire power to compete with the Mounties with five forwards already committed to Division I programs, but the Canada side’s only goal came 2:19 into the third period when Merrimack commit Devlin O’Brien executed a solo forecheck, stole the puck from a defenseman and snuck a shot inside Pearson’s left post to make the score 3-1.
Mount committed two penalties over the next six minutes, but the Mounties’ impressive penalty kill kept the Saints at bay. The title is Mount’s second of the season after winning the New England district title to earn an automatic bid to Nationals in April in Michigan.
Plante hopes with USHL scouts and college coaches in attendance over the weekend, Pearson starts getting the recognition he deserves for being the first star in wins over a number of the top midget and prep programs in North America.
“Pearson is our best penalty killer,” Plante said. “I hope people see it now with him because it’s not just some games where he’s played well. It’s Shattuck, it’s this game, it’s twice against North Jersey, it’s the Jr. Eagles. What more do you need to see from him? I love his demeanor because he’s so calm and so poised in net.”
St. Andrew’s jumped all over the Mounties in the opening two minutes, but for the third straight day, Mount scored the first goal 8:55 into the opening period when Citara and Czerneckianair broke in on a two-on-one. Citara ripped a shot from the left circle that goalie Lassi Lehti deflected, but Czerneckianair was on hand to snap the rebound into the net.
“We really took off after that goal,” Czerneckianair said. “We dominated the rest of the first period. They came at us hard in the second half of the second period and even harder in the third period. That first goal really sparked us.”
Plante’s biggest issue with his team over the weekend was their inability to hold on to leads. They blew two third-period leads against Shattuck and three leads in the 6-5 overtime win over Northwood. Sunday, they built on their lead and didn’t give the Saints an opportunity to come back.
Barbour doubled the lead midway through the second when he stripped a defenseman of the puck between the circles, walked in and scored. Just a minute later, Franzoni made it 3-0 to give the Mounties a lead they didn’t relinquish.
“For sure, we believe,” Crusberg-Roseen said. “If we’re committed, we can win [a national] title.”
