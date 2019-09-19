WOONSOCKET — Ethan Pearson’s path to the highest level of hockey was clear before Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy coach Matt Plante journeyed to Halifax, Nova Scotia and made his pitch to come to Woonsocket.
The Fredericton, Nova Scotia native was a standout at Newbridge Academy in Halifax for the last two years and he already had his sights set on playing for the Sherbrooke Phoenix in the prestigious Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, just one step away from being drafted by an NHL team.
But Plante shared a vision with Pearson of an alternate path and the talented 6-foot, 2-inch goalie took a chance and came to Woonsocket.
“Coach Planter approached me and convinced me to come down here,” Pearson said after Thursday afternoon’s 2-1 overtime loss to Victory Honda at Adelard Arena. “I was planning on playing in Sherbrooke, but Planter did the best recruiting job I’ve ever seen out of anybody. He sold me on everything. He made the Q guys look like amateurs. He was able to explain all the exposure I would get.”
Playing on a team that already has five skaters committed to Division I schools has opened up a completely new path to success for Pearson, who has been superb in the first three weekends of the season. He was strong in the Labor Day Classic in Salem, N.H. and in a sweep of the New Jersey Rockets two weekends ago.
Thursday, Pearson’s best save came in the three-on-three overtime when a cross-ice pass was played to the dangerous forward Jackson Yee, but Pearson saved the one-timer Yee with the tip of his glove. Saves like that are the reason Hockey East and Ivy League coaches have begun to express interest in the 17-year-old.
“I’ve talked to five or six schools,” Pearson said. “I grew up in an area where the exposure from college hockey isn’t that great. College recruiters never go out there to come watch us. The big thing for me is I came here to reach my potential and get in the best shape I can get. My goal is to play a year here, play one year of junior hockey and go to college. The doors are all open right now and I haven’t really decided what the next step is. I’ll let my play do the talking.”
Unfortunately for Mount, Pearson was the best player in Thursday’s frustrating defeat to Victory Honda. After Robert Hyde scored the game’s opening goal in the first period, the visitors from Michigan controlled play when both team’s were even strength. Plante has liked what he’s seen from his team in the first three weeks, but he was exasperated with what he saw for nearly 54 minutes Thursday.
“The guys are tired, but I think the issues are puck management and our issues are we turn the puck over a lot, that’s a problem,” Plante said. “I don’t know what to say about this, but we have to get back to work at practice [Friday] and get ready to play again Saturday.”
The Mounties, who played well last week at the North Jersey Avalanche tournament in Hackensack, N.J., got off to a great start when Providence College commit Michael Citara and Quinnipiac commit Victor Czerneckianair created a goal for their linemate, Hyde.
Victory Honda received a goal early in the second period when Jackson Hughes corralled a rebound off a shot from the blue line and put it past Pearson for a power-play goal. The Mounties had numerous chances to go into intermission with the lead, but they wasted 1:25 of a two-man advantage and then 11 more seconds of a two-man advantage.
“In that situation you want to have good puck movement, but you want to be decisive when you get your shot,” Plante said of the two-man advantage. “We just didn’t execute. We had a couple of back-door plays and we didn’t execute. We had a play in the middle that we didn’t execute. We just didn’t execute.”
Pearson was busy in the third period and overtime because Victory Honda controlled the neutral zone and forced mistakes by the tiring Mounties. Pearson made a couple of point-blank saves to send the game to overtime. He finished the evening with 31 stops, but he couldn’t stop Yee’s game winner from the door step.
“The other team battled hard and they put a lot of pressure on us,” Pearson said. “To be honest, there were a lot of unexpected shots from in tight. They were a good team, kudos to them because they deserved the win.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.