PROVIDENCE – See you Sunday at The Dunk, Friar fans. That goes for you too, Tyler Kolek fans.
With a severe winter storm expected to drop plenty of snow in Rhode Island, the Big East announced Thursday night that Saturday’s originally scheduled Providence-Marquette game will now take place Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center.
The matchup of a pair of Top 25 teams – PC is No. 17 in this week’s AP Top 25 poll while Marquette is No. 22 – has an added layer as it marks the homecoming of Cumberland native Tyler Kolek. A freshman guard on the Marquette team who currently leads the Big East in assists, Kolek will be playing his first game at The Dunk.
The press release from PC that announced the schedule change included a note that tickets are still available for the Marquette game.
Basketball was already on the docket to take place at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center Sunday as the PC women were scheduled to host Gino Auriemma and national power UConn. That game has now been shifted to Alumni Hall and will tip off at 7:30 p.m.
All tickets to the originally scheduled PC-UConn women’s game at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center will be automatically voided and patrons will be refunded in full. Additionally, fans who purchased tickets for the original time and venue, will be given first right to purchase new tickets for the match-up at Alumni Hall at 7:30 p.m. A presale window will be made available on Friday, Jan. 28 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., for fans to purchase their new tickets and can expect an email from the Providence College Athletic Ticket Office with details related to the presale.
At the conclusion of the presale, any remaining tickets for the 7:30 p.m. game between Providence and Connecticut at Alumni Hall on Jan. 30 will be made available to the general public, using the following link: BUY TICKETS
Tickets will be $20 each. For questions, fans can call or text the ticket office at (401) 865-GOPC or email tickets2@providence.edu.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.