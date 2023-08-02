PERFECT TEAMMATE: Andrew Mastin enjoying last ride with Upper Deck Post 14

CUMBERLAND – Andrew Mastin went into the summer knowing that he was staring down the barrel of his final ride as a competitive baseball player. The 19-year-old’s quest was to shake off nearly a year’s worth of rust upon returning home following his freshman year at URI.
“Everyone was in the middle of their high school season,” saidMastin, t he Upper Deck Post 14 outfielder/pitcher who personifies what it means to be a good teammate. “They’re either playing or practicing five or six days a week. For me, I hadn’t seen live pitching or judged a fly ball in nearly eight months.”
Slowly but surely, the swing came around courtesy of Mastin spending time in the batting cage set up in the backyard of Charlie Tarara, a once-former teammate from his Cumberland High days and someone who is part of Mastin’s last baseball dance, if you wish to call it that.
“I had three weeks to get ready. It was definitely a rude awakening,” said Mastin, sitting on the bleachers outside the home dugout at Tucker Field this past Monday while Upper Deck applied the finishing touches in preparing for the American Legion Northeast Regionals that officially get underway Wednesday at Fitton Field, located on the Holy Cross campus.
In communicating with Upper Deck head coach Matt Allard, the door was also open for Mastin to log innings on the mound – something he hadn’t done dating back to his Little League days for Cumberland American.
“Coach Allard told me to get my arm ready,” said Mastin.
For all the preparation done on his part, Mastin felt like a kid who had been thrown into the deep end of the pool without the aid of floaties. Upper Deck raised the curtain on the 2023 season the day after a number of players on the roster helped Cumberland capture the high school baseball title. Everyone was in peak baseball shape while Mastin was still attempting to re-establish himself.
“I had minimal time to get back to where those guys were at,” he admitted. “You end your season in August like we did last summer. Usually, you take a few weeks off or head straight to fall ball.”
This time, the next baseball season was way off in the distance. Instead of continuing to train at GLG Athletic Performance or hone his craft at the Upper Deck facility, Mastin was busy hitting the books and adjusting to college life. He did bring his glove to URI, though he never found someone to play catch with.
“You’re working all winter to get ready for the season starting in April,” he said. “This time, I was in school until May … not thinking or worrying about baseball until I had to.”
Mastin kept everything in perspective at the onset of Upper Deck kicking off its title defense and desire to return to the Northeast Regionals.
“Coming in, I knew I had to take everything as it comes. We have 16 or 17 other guys who can play a role and help us be very good,” he said. “If I do get an opportunity, it’s about doing anything that I can and stay positive all the time before seeing what happens.”
With a number of Upper Deck players also dipping into the world of travel ball, the door was open for Mastin to not only have a role but an expansive one at that. Of the team’s 27 games, the 2022 Cumberland High graduate has appeared in 23 contests. His greatest impact has come on the mound. In seven games, five of which he’s started, Mastin has posted a 4-0 record with a 1.25 ERA.
“We have such a great defense that if I threw strikes and they put the ball in play, they weren’t going to beat us. That proved to be the case,” said Mastin.
For someone who hasn’t hit in close to a calendar year, the .235 batting average he presently sports suggests that Mastin hasn’t been completely overmatched. The batter’s eye has been there, as witnessed by the 10 walks he’s drawn that’s helped him post a more-than-solid .381 on-base percentage.
“It gave me an opportunity to show that I’ve still got a little bit left in me during this last push,” said Mastin.
“He’s exceeded my expectations,” said Allard. “The kids love being around him. He’s a rah-rah guy. Great kid.”
There are moments that make what you do worthwhile. Take what happened to Mastin last Friday. With his Upper Deck Post 14 teammates looking on, Mastin along with Marcus Rodrigues was asked to come forward and accept the trophy that signified another R.I. American Legion state title was on its way to the Cumberland/Lincoln area. It was a duty that went to a 19-year-old who was no stranger to being anointed a baseball captain, an assignment he held during his senior year at Cumberland.
“For my last season, I couldn’t have asked for too much more,” said Mastin. “I’m glad everything worked out the way it did.”
