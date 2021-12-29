CUMBERLAND — The Shorthanded Tolman boys basketball team walked off the Wellness Center’s court after Tuesday night’s semifinal with Woonsocket the happier of the two teams, but it was Shane Perrico and the Novans who advanced to tonight’s final of the Cumberland Boys & Girls Club Holiday tournament.
The Tigers entered the contest with just six players and only a few of them were key rotation pieces for coach Bill Coughlin’s club. The bigger and faster Novans raced out to a 17-point lead in the second quarter, but Maarten Lopes and the Tigers battled back to make it a three-point game late in the fourth quarter.
Thanks to late buckets from senior captain Mamet Manneh, the Novans avoided the upset with a 55-46 victory to earn a shot at Lincoln in the final.
“We found a way to come out with a victory,” Perrico said. “This is huge, it is huge for us. We came out hot and kept that momentum going for most of the first half. Me and [Manneh] talked about being aggressive. We wanted to come out and put the foot on the gas and not let up. That’s what we need to do in the regular season.”
“The way we played in our first three games really came back to bite us in that third quarter,” Woonsocket coach Dennis Harmon said.
“We fell back into some bad habits like turning the ball over and taking bad shots and not running our offense. We settled down late in the game and got away from those bad habits.”
Tolman (2-2) battled back in the second half thanks to the play of Lopes and senior forward Rodney Wilson. After scoring eight points in the first half, Lopes slashed his way to 14 more in the second half to finish with a game-high 22 points. Wilson scored seven points in each half to finish with 14, while Malik Gelinas added five and Andrew Valentin scored the other four.
The Tigers, who face the host Clippers in the consolation game tonight at 6 o’clock, will take plenty of valuable lessons from the contest.
“You can’t teach character and you can’t teach heart and these guys have it in abundance,” Coughlin said. “As the game went along we increased our defensive intensity and we tried to double down on the defensive rebounds. They’re bigger than us – a lot of teams are this year – but we focused on making multiple-effort plays on the defensive end.”
Woonsocket (1-1) only led 46-43 with 3:42 left in the fourth quarter after Lopes scored back-to-back baskets. The senior guard attacked the hoop for a basket and then he intercepted an ill-advised cross-court pass and glided to the hoop for another bucket.
The Novans, who scored just three points in the first six minutes of the quarter, finally put the game away with baskets from junior Justin Hill (eight points) and Mannet. The reason the Novans won the game, however, was the play of Perrico, who at one point in the second quarter was outscoring the Tigers, 16-15.
Perrico scored 16 of his team-high 21 points in the first half to help the Novans go from down 9-8 to up 32-15 with 2:09 left in the second quarter after a pair of free throws.
“Shane brings it every night,” Harmon said. “He was the catalyst that really got us going in the first half. I told the guys before the game that we needed to start fast because that would get us going. He did a great job.”
Perrico scored a couple of buckets early in the third quarter to keep the Novans lead in double digits, but Lopes started to attack the Novans and create baskets and fouls. The senior led his side on a 24-12 run to close the gap to just five after the third quarter.
“He makes me a much smarter and better coach, I can tell you that,” Coughlin said of Lopes. “He’s a great kid. As a team, these kids showed a lot of character and showed they could play with a Division I team shorthanded. That’s a pretty good silver lining.”
Tolman cut the deficit to three with 3:42 left, but the Tigers scored just three points the rest of the way, as the Novans clamped down in the paint and secured the victory.
Lincoln threw away a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter, but found a way to hold Cumberland off in overtime, 55-47, to reach the final. Junior guard Kalil Fofana scored a team-high 15 points for the Clippers and Connor Allard added 11.
