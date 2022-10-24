PERSONIFYING MULTI-SPORTS SUCCESS: Patriots WR DeVante Parker was also a standout basketball player in high school

FOXBORO – Are the skills that enable you to succeed in one sport applicable when playing another sport?
Count Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker as a subscriber to said theory. The same rings true for Chris Renner, the man who served as Parker’s basketball head coach at Ballard High School, located in Louisville, Ky.
“Playing basketball made DeVante a better football player. Playing football made him a better basketball player,” said Renner during a recent phone interview. “I’m a multi-sport guy and love athletes who play multiple sports.”
Parker jumped from Ballard High to the University of Louisville where he shined on the gridiron as a four-year letterman for the Cardinals. With high school graduation on the horizon in the spring of 2011, one of Renner’s assistant coaches floated out the idea of basketball representing Parker’s ticket to a prosperous future.
“If DeVante wanted to focus strictly on basketball, he could be an NBA player,” recalled Renner. “He almost won Mr. Basketball in the state of Kentucky during his senior year. There was a fearless ability to him.”
Renner's resolve concerning the basketball side of Parker led to the coach phoning Joker Phillips, the football head coach at the University of Kentucky when Parker was a top-flight recruit.
“If you really want a shot at [recruiting] DeVante, talk to [Kentucky men’s basketball head coach John Calipari] about the possibility of playing both sports,” said Renner. “I don’t know if Joker ever did that, but if there’s anyone who could go to a high-major school and play both sports, DeVante was one of them.”
Some basketball coaches lose sleep over diagraming inbounds plays – whether it’s on the sideline or underneath the basket – or finding ways to break the press. Parker’s senior year (2010-11) was a laid-back period for Renner due to the presence of someone who never turned off his motor.
“It was probably the easiest year I ever had coaching when it came to getting the ball inbounds. I would tell my guy to throw it up and DeVante would go get it,” said Renner. “There was no one in the state who we played that if the ball was being thrown up in the air that DeVante wouldn’t win that battle.”
As the high school version of Parker became stronger and bigger, his penchant for rebounding the ball out of the guard spot skyrocketed. When Renner watches Parker hit the football field on Sundays – or in the Patriots’ case this week, Monday night against the Chicago Bears at Gillette Stadium – his mind flashes back to when he coached someone who never shied away from sticking his nose in the play.
“He had those guard skills but also those other abilities that were there before he started growing,” said Renner. “I’m biased, but when DeVante was with the Dolphins [from 2015-21], why doesn’t the quarterback throw it up there? He’ll get it, or at least have a chance.”
Parker’s listed height with the Patriots is the same as when he hooped it up as a senior at Ballard (6-foot-3). To own that height as a wide receiver tends to lend itself to offensive coordinators unearthing ways that allow for a shot at winning those 50-50 balls – football’s answer to the jump ball in basketball. During training camp this past August, Parker set the record straight concerning his odds of jumping at making a play when the defensive back happens to be in his back pocket.
“If it’s in my area, it’s mine,” said Parker. “It’s a mindset. With me, it’s more like 80-20 [as opposed to a 50-50 ball].”
Correlating Parker’s height to basketball and his listed height and weight (190 pounds) during his senior year at Ballard, the fact that he led his high school team in rebounding (seven per contest) and deflections (7.2) spoke volumes about his willingness to immediately snap to attention when the ball was in the air – sacrificing his body in the face of taller competition.
“I like getting rebounds … doing whatever I could to help the team win,” Parker told the Call/Times while standing at his locker room stall last week. “That’s the kind of guy I am.”
In the stat packet that Renner provided, the conclusion of his football season was a week old when Parker – his team’s starting point guard – made his basketball season debut for Ballard and ripped down 15 rebounds.
That sounds like a basketball player trapped in a football player’s body.
“Muscle memory. That’s all that was,” said Parker. “I was so used to going up for rebounds on the basketball court that I guess it transferred to the football field.”
Ultimately, Parker went the football route – a decision that, for one particular person, will always feature a “what if?” layer to it. Still, just because Parker decided on the path he did doesn’t mean the traits he displayed as a high school basketball player are tucked away for safekeeping.
“If the ball is thrown in his area, he’s going to have a chance to go get it,” said Renner. “He was unstoppable and probably could have played for the top AAU [basketball] team in the country, but DeVante doesn’t like the limelight. He doesn’t like the attention. He just wants to play sports and do his job. He likes to have his play serve as the spotlight rather than talking.”
