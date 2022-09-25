WOONSOCKET – The team that turned the ball over the fewest times ruled what was a sun-splashed Saturday afternoon at Barry Field.
Woonsocket was guilty of one turnover while Shea lost three fumbles. One of the turnovers by the Raiders directly led to points as the Villa Novans grinded out a 16-7 win to improve to 3-0, 2-0 in Division II.
“If you win the turnover battle, you’re going to win 90 percent of your games,” said Woonsocket head coach Charlie Bibeault. “We’re trying to play efficient football each week … limit the turnovers and the penalties. If we do that, we like our chances.”
In a play that could be chalked up as a backbreaker for the Raiders and a game-clincher for the Novans, Shea presented the home team with a gift after confusion ensued on its punt-return unit near midfield.
The ball grazed the leg of a Shea player with Woonsocket senior Xavier Luke proving to be in the right spot at the right time. The turnover came with 1:09 left in the third and with Woonsocket sitting on a 9-7 lead.
On this occasion, the Novans were able to convert the turnover into points – something they didn’t do when opportunity struck on two occasions in the first half. With junior quarterback Daunte Melton at the controls, Woonsocket marched down to the Shea five-yard line before facing a fourth-and-goal.
No one would have faulted Bibeault had opted to go the safe route by kicking a field goal. The Novans served notice that they are rock solid in that department when junior Amadou Jawo booted a 37-yard-field goal with 18.7 seconds left in the second quarter. Yet a field goal wouldn’t have made it a two-score game – a touchdown would.
Going for the jugular with nine minutes remaining, Melton threw it up with the hope that his cousin could make a play. A junior, Jamaury Barr won the 1-on-1 battle for a five-yard scoring grab that in some ways put the game on ice despite still plenty of time remaining.
“It’s big knowing he can go up in that spot,” said Melton.
The touchdown by Barr invoked memories from earlier in the game when he made a key grab at the Shea 1 with Woonsocket facing third-and-goal. Melton was going down fast but somehow was able to get enough on the throw with Barr able to adjust for what amounted to an 11-yard completion.
The Melton-to-Barr conversion loomed even larger when Melton ran off left tackle for a one-yard score that cut Shea’s lead to 7-6 late in the first quarter.
“When Daunte is in that spot, we trust that Jamuary is going to come up with big catches each time. They’ve got that chemistry,” said Bibeault.
For the third time in as many games, the Novans needed to fight back on the scoreboard. The deficit came on the game’s opening play as Shea junior Dramane Bamba waited for his blocks to develop before running to daylight for an 85-yard kickoff return for a score.
“I think we play our best ball when we’re down,” said Bibeault. “They give each other a look and know that it’s time to lock in.”
Holding the Raiders (1-2, 1-1 Division II) without an offensive touchdown is a sign that the Novans are getting back to playing the brand of smash mouth football that allowed the program to flourish not too long ago. For the second straight week, Woonsocket beat a team that it lost to last season.
“We know we’re not the same team we were last year,” said Bibeault.
On the flip side, the Raiders know that defense wasn’t the issue on Saturday. It was a lack of offense coupled with turnovers and penalties that ultimately doomed the quest to win a second straight game.
“Offensively, it wasn’t good. Last week [against Barrington], we ran the ball and blocked well,” said Shea head coach Dino Campopiano. “I have no answers other than Woonsocket did what it needed to do.”
NS/MSC ROUTS TOLL GATE
WARWICK — Cole Vowels threw for three touchdowns – two to Isaiah Chauvin – and ran for another as the North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles football team grabbed its first win of the season Friday night – a 27-6 win over Toll Gate.
“Cole has been the best football player on the field in every game we’ve played this year,” said NSMSC head coach Jeff Paiva.
Defense for the Northmen/Mounties set the tone with an early three-and-out with NSMSC scoring on its first possession – a five-yard QB dive by Vowels. The senior then completed second-quarter scoring strikes to Chauvin (38 yards) and Aiden Lariveire (25 yards) before the Titans got on the scoreboard.
Vowels helped put the game out of reach on a 70-yard touchdown pass to Chauvin that came right before halftime. NSMSC is now 1-2 overall, 1-1 in Division IV.
BRONCOS SHOW IMPROVEMENT
PROVIDENCE – Burrillville put up a good fight but ultimately fell 28-22 to Mount Pleasant in Division II action Friday night. The Broncos (0-3 overall, 0-2 D-II) received two touchdowns from sophomore quarterback Logan Gelinas with the scores landing in the hands of Eli Diallo and Jack DiChiaro.
Burrillville also scored a defensive touchdown as a block on a punt by Ethan Murphy was returned for six points by Connor Diprofio. Diallo added a two-point conversion on a run while Gelinas completed a pass for DiChiaro for another two-pointer.
