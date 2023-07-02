PLANNING FOR THE FUTURE: This year’s recipient of the Alice Sullivan Memorial Scholarship, recent Burrillville High graduate Julianna Colbert hopes to someday teach history & coach softball

Recent Burrillville High graduate Julianna Colbert was honored as this year’s recipient of the Alice Sullivan Memorial Scholarship that’s named in honor of a former RIIL administrator who was a pioneer in bringing girls sports to the forefront.
The scholarship is awarded to a female high school and/or female collegiate student-athlete who expresses interest in coaching and/or officiating female sports.
A multi-sport athlete who played basketball and softball during her high school career, Colbert gets to look forward to adding more chapters to her softball career when she heads to Southern New Hampshire University. She was one of the key reasons why the Burrillville/North Smithfield co-op team captured the Division III softball title in 2021.
In addition to submitting one’s high school transcript and resumé, everyone who applies for the Sullivan Memorial Scholarship is required to submit an answer to a big-picture question. How do you envision making a contribution to education, athletics, officiating, coaching, or athletic administration?
In a response that was submitted in early March, Colbert wrote the following:
“Ever since I was a little kid, I always dreamed of becoming a teacher. As I grew up, this dream never changed and I knew I wanted to be a teacher, although I was not completely sure what grade I would want. I had an idea that I wanted to teach in high school because it would allow me to grow deeper connections with my students and be a positive role model throughout a difficult time in their lives, but I was never exactly sure until I took an EEP History class my junior year. Having a teacher who loves her job and has a passion for what she is teaching makes a huge impact on you as a student, and I hope to be like her when I become a teacher.
“Throughout my life, sports have been a huge part of who I am, especially softball. They have led me to meet some of my best friends and coaches who have influenced me to be a better version of myself. Over the summers, I work as an umpire with the Burrillville Girls Softball League when they are short on umpires, volunteer to help with field maintenance, and teach the younger girls the basics of softball. I grew up playing softball and falling in love with the game, so being able to help grow that love for the game in the younger girls is so rewarding. I have always wanted to play softball, even after high school athletics ended.
“Last April, I was able to make that dream come true and I committed to play softball at Southern New Hampshire University. Committing made me realize that all of the hard work and dedication I put into training was finally paying off in more ways than one. Playing softball is taking a lot of money off my tuition which is so helpful because I am mainly paying for college by myself.
“After college, I plan on finding a job at a local high school teaching history. Hopefully that school will have an open job for the softball coach position because I would love to be able to coach at a higher level than a recreation league.”
In response to selecting Colbert as this year’s Sullivan Scholarship recipient, the scholarship notification letter noted the committee was impressed with how Colbert balanced a challenging academic load while also competing in two sports.
“It is also great to see you giving back to your community and sharing your knowledge and love of softball with the next generation of players as an instructor and umpire in the Burrillville Girls Softball League,” wrote the committee to Colbert. “The Alice Sullivan Scholarship Committee hopes that this scholarship will assist you in pursuing your education at Southern New Hampshire University and wishes you much success as you move one step closer to achieving your goals of becoming a high school history teacher and softball coach.”
The late Alice Sullivan was a pioneer. She became the Interscholastic League’s director of girls sports and then its first assistant executive director. By the time she stepped down from her position at the RIIL in 1996, the league was offering 14 sports for girls. Shortly after her passing in 2003 at the age of 87, a foundation and scholarship was created in Sullivan’s name “to sustain in perpetuity Alice Sullivan’s life, character, and enthusiasm for girls athletics.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.