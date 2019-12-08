WOONSOCKET — Even though Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 center Victor Czerneckianair spent Saturday traveling from Kearney, Neb., to Denver and finally Windsor Locks, Conn., Mount coach Matt Plante wasn’t surprised with what the senior did in Sunday’s game against overmatched Westchester Express at Adelard Arena.
Even though Czerneckianair arrived from the hotel at Bradley International Airport just 90 minutes before the game, the center scored the game’s opening goal just 3 minutes, 5 seconds into the first period. He went on to produce a hat trick and an assist in an 8-0 victory.
“The thing with Vic is he played three games in the USHL, practicing hard with them throughout the week and he gets back late last night, gets here at noon – what he did in this game is Victor doing Victor things,” Plante said. “He has things that you can’t teach, but for him it’s all about playing with good structure, good habits and good details. He’s always ready to play and he has a high level of compete. You never have to worry about that, Vic comes ready to play.”
“The team was really welcoming when I came back, so it was really easy to get going quickly,” Czerneckianair said.
What was Czerneckianair doing in a place like Kearney in December? The Southington, Conn. native spent the last week playing with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, a place he will likely be full time next season prior to heading to Quinnipiac to start his college career. Czerneckianair produced an assist in the Storm’s 6-3 win over Lincoln last weekend, but he was held off the scoresheet in his last two appearances.
“It’s a big change to play up there,” Czerneckianair said. “It’s always a sprint and you can’t make any mistakes or any turnovers – it’s more of a simple game. Honestly, those guys are so skilled, so they’re always in the right place at the right time, so it’s not a big deal that I don’t practice with them.”
Plante, who coached a number of Division I college-bound players while at South Kent prior to coming to Mount, isn’t hyperbolic, so his vision of Czerneckianair’s future is illuminating. Plante, who has known about Czerneckianair since he was a 14-year-old skating around rinks in western Connecticut for the Connecticut Wolf Pack, believes the team’s captain can play in the NHL one day.
“The evolution of his 200-foot game just keeps getting better,” Plante said. “I believe that kid can play in the National Hockey League. You see the high-level skill that he has and you see the intangibles that you just can’t teach and the level of compete that he has. All of that stuff is going to translate to every level. He’s got 66 points and it’s December 8th. He’s an unreal kid, a coachable kid.
“He’s going to learn from [Quinnipiac coach Rand] Pecknold at Quinnipiac, where they’re establishing a track record of developing pros. I think he’ll be in a top-six role next year in Tri-City and then it wouldn’t shock me if he’s a top-six kid as a freshman at Quinnipiac.”
Quinnipiac knows it’s getting an elite centerman who twice this season – against Rochester Coalition and Cushing Academy – scored directly off a face off he won. They’re also getting someone who clearly loves hockey. Czerneckianair endured a 12-hour layover in Denver – he passed the time by playing paper football with his dad – because he wanted to make sure he rejoined his Mount teammates for Sunday’s game.
He made his presence felt just 3:05 into the opening period when he netted a power-play goal after a good pass from winger Jack Ford. Just 53 seconds into the second period, Czerneckianair found the back of the net again, and he finished off his hat trick at 14:43 of the second. He added an assist on Austin Cook’s goal to finish the scoring with 2:22 left in regulation.
“What makes Victor special is he knows the game and knows where everybody should be,” Plante said. “He can go out there with anybody who knows the game and thinks the game well enough and make it work. Those are all the things that make him special. He reminds me a lot of Chase Priske, he’s a d-man who went to Quinnipiac. Just the ability to make people miss with the puck and his ability to make his teammates better.”
In Sunday’s win, which was Mount’s third straight shutout victory since a loss to No. 1 Shattuck St. Mary’s, Cook finished with a goal and two assists, while Michael Franzoni, Josh Rule, James Barbour, and Karl Ste-Marie added goals.
