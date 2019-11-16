PLAYING THE ROLE: All the world is indeed a stage for Mount St. Charles three-sport athlete Tommy Burke, who trades in his cleats and high tops for lead in "The Sound of Music"

WOONSOCKET – Prepping for a big event that takes place on a big stage isn’t exactly breaking new ground for someone who’s well-known around campus as a Mount St. Charles athlete for all seasons.
This time, however, the big stage that’s been typically associated with senior Tommy Burke isn’t the soccer field.
Nor is it the basketball court or the baseball diamond.
The stage that awaits Burke come Saturday at 7 p.m. is located inside Mount’s Bell Tower Theater, site of the Senior Cast’s production of “The Sound of Music.” The same 12th grader who earned high marks as a cool customer on the pitcher’s mound during the Mounties’ run to the 2019 Division II baseball title is set to provide his modern-day take on Captain Georg von Trapp, the leading male role in the musical drama.
To become involved in fine arts … let’s just say that Burke’s mother Angela is a bigtime fan of “The Sound of Music.” At Angela’s urging to try out for the Mount adaptation, the idea of Burke owning no acting experience became moot.
“I guess I’ll give it a shot,” was Burke’s initial thought, which he shared one day earlier this week while sitting inside MSC’s conference room. “My parents wanted me to excel in something to do with performing arts. You don’t want to just be an athlete. You want to show some other sort of characteristic.”
Auditions for the play took place the middle of September, roughly a few weeks after the start of Burke’s final season as a midfielder on the Mount varsity soccer team.
“I’m starting at zero with no history of stage direction whatsoever,” he said.
Per the guiding hand of Emily Luther, the Woonsocket native best known for her television appearance on “The Voice” who happens to be Mount’s creative arts director, Burke quickly progressed from acting neophyte to tapping into a different sort of natural flair – one that represents a vast departure from the self-assurance that’s been so common during his three-sport high school career.
“In the beginning, I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is hard. This is a lot of work. This is nothing I’ve ever experienced before. I don’t know how I’m going to do it,’” said Burke. “When Ms. Luther said, ‘Wow, you can really do this’, I was able to settle in and believe in myself.
“The closer I get to the show, the more I feel comfortable. I know what I’m supposed to do. I guess you could say I feel like I’m game-ready for the final product,” Burke added.
The more Burke opened up about his newest venture, the more he seemed to grasp the idea of some aspects of sports running parallel to certain acting traits.
On the mound, it’s Burke working in conjunction with his catcher. At the free-throw line, it’s him and the rim. In both instances, it’s about blocking out the so-called noise and focusing on the task at hand.
In the world of acting with plenty of onlookers seated in the audience, it’s only about Burke and his “Sound of Music” co-star – fellow Mountie senior Fiona McDonald, who portrays Maria – or whoever happens to be on the stage for that particular scene. It’s about tricking your mind to believe that you’re the only one out there when there’s evidence to the contrary.
“Hopefully I can put on a good performance and complete all my lines with accuracy, but most of my focus will be on what’s taking place on the stage rather than the audience,” said Burke. “In baseball, I’m zoned in. No one is messing with where I’m at. You’re focused on what’s taking place on the field. [Come Saturday night], I’ll be focused on the cast and who’s acting with me so we can have a good production.”
The road to Saturday’s curtain raising included some film study, an important tool for athletes as well to improve themselves technically and tactically. In Burke’s case, his film study for the “Sound of Music” involved watching scenes with his mom, who would offer tips upon pausing the 1965 adaptation that starred Julie Andrews.
“She would say, ‘Watch this part. You’ll understand it better,’” said Burke. “To watch the movie and put the words together and understanding what’s going on, it’s really helped me get all of my lines memorized.”
In an ironic twist, Burke’s younger brother Andrew portrayed Captain von Trapp in Mount’s Junior Cast rendition of “The Sound of Music.” Imagine two captains under the same roof!
“He kidded me all the time, saying he knew his lines better than me,” said Burke about Andrew, a sixth grader at MSC who took to the stage Friday night. “But he would also say, ‘Let’s practice.’”
Carving out practice time for the play wasn’t too much of a taxing chore during soccer season. It’s been the break between sports seasons where Burke has been able to devote his undivided attention to making sure that when the curtain goes up, Captain Von Trapp will be there and ready.
“It’s opened up a new part in my life that I didn’t know I had before signing up for the play,” said Burke before speaking about the importance of everyone coming together and being on the same page – just like a team.
“When you work so hard at something with other people, you’re able to achieve a great outcome just like we did at McCoy Stadium,” he said, referencing the site of Mount’s D-II baseball title clincher from earlier this year.
With a feeling of satisfaction undoubtedly washing over him, Burke will proudly stand with his fellow castmates to accept what figures to be a standing ovation – one that for a different change of pace won’t be triggered following a clutch shot or timely base hit, nor feature a pile-up celebration on the stage as the adulation flows in from the crowd.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.