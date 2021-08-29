POSTER CHILD: Cumberland's Bibeault continues to thrive with URI football team

KINGSTON – Clearly, A.J. Bibeault continues to have the respect of his teammates inside the URI football locker room.
For the second straight year, Bibeault will serve as captain on the defensive side of the ball for the Rams. It’s a badge of honor that solidifies the Cumberland native’s status as an unquestioned leader who’s both revered and held in high esteem by those joining him in the trenches.
“I respect every player on this defensive unit. They’ve got my back and I’ve got their back,” said Bibeault following a recent practice. “I couldn’t be more proud to lead a better group of guys.”
To those who remember Bibeault before he became a two-time captain at the college level and someone who Rhody lists as a redshirt senior who stands 6-foot-3, the defensive lineman displayed leadership skills that made you want to gravitate towards him.
“Every school that came in to recruit him, I told them they would be getting a very good football player and a better person,” said Josh Lima, who was Bibeault’s head coach during his junior and senior seasons at Cumberland High.
“Whether it’s in the weight room, the meeting room, on the field or away from the field in his personal life, he’s going to give you every ounce he’s got,” Lima delved further. “I also told [perspective colleges] that you’re going to get a captain out of this kid. That’s who he is.”
Lima recalls a number of schools shying away from Bibeault because he didn’t fit the profile of someone who played close to the line of scrimmage.
“Some larger schools who talked to him about walking on felt he had maxed out size-wise. He’s not going to get bigger than 245 pounds,” said Lima. “I kept saying that if you wanted him to get to 275 [pounds], he’ll get to 275. He’ll do whatever it takes. I think URI saw that in him.”
Now, Lima is seeing the fulfillment of a prophecy. He revisited the quote provided by Jim Fleming during last month’s CAA Media Day when the Rhody head coach was asked about Bibeault.
“He’s the poster child of a Rhode Island football player. He came in a half-scholarship dude. He’s a captain and has done an incredible job,” said Fleming.
Lima continues to preach the gospel of Bibeault in the hope that it resonates with the current group of Clippers.
“It not just about how great of a football player and leader he was. A.J. bought into our culture and our philosophy. He helped lay the bricks and watched it grow,” said Lima. “I tell our captains that they might be the leader of their positional group, but they’re responsible for a lot of behind-the-scenes stuff. Is the locker room clean? Do we have all the bags for practice? Are the headsets on the bus?
“A.J. was a kid who never said, ‘Oh man, I have to do this.’ He was, ‘I get to do this.’ He was an extension of the coaching staff,” Lima added.
The two seasons that Bibeault was coached by Lima featured several position changes. None of them were accompanied with grumblings of disapproval.
“As a junior, he played offensive and defensive line. As a senior, we wanted him at tight end. Then we had some injuries and told him we needed him back on the O-line,” said Lima. “To him, it was no problem. He was asked what jersey number he wanted. He said he didn’t care. That’s who he was as a person. It wasn’t about how he looked in a certain number or that he was catching passes. If we needed him to go to tackle to help us win, he was moving to tackle.”
There’s an excellent reason why Bibeault is hard-nosed and owns a blue-collar mentality. To Lima, one must start with his father Andre and mother Carol.
“It’s from the family he comes from. They’re just great people who have done such a great job with him,” said Lima. “They raised him in a way where he’s self-sufficient and knows how to act. He’s a leader and a man. That’s a credit [to Bibeault’s parents] because that’s the way he came into our program.”
Bibeault has been on URI’s campus since 2016. The final go-around in Kingston officially begins this Saturday when the Rams welcome Bryant University (6 p.m. kickoff).
“It might be my last shot to be a team player and help a greater cause rather than looking at it from an individual standpoint,” said Bibeault. “It means a lot to me to go out there and put my best foot forward for the team.”
Spoken like someone who’s grateful for the chance to lead.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.