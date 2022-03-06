PROVIDENCE — Burrillville sophomore Katie Potter couldn’t believe her luck. The BPBV defenseman was stationed in the right circle late in the second period when the puck deflected in her direction and she knew exactly what to do with it.
With Game 1 of the state final against No. 1 La Salle tied, Potter ripped a shot that slipped past the left arm of goalie Kate Grivers and into the net for a power-play goal to give the underdog Broncos the lead.
“I took the opportunity and just hoped for the best,” the affable Potter said. “I saw the girls’ sticks go up in front of the net to celebrate and I knew it was in. I just put it near her shoulder and – Oh, my God. Our team has been working so hard since the first day of practice and that’s why we’re here.”
Unlike the semifinal series against South County where the Broncos gave up early third-period goals after going into intermission with the lead, they stood resolute in front of goalie Paige Almon and repelled wave after wave of attacks to skate out of Providence College’s Schneider Arena with a 2-1 victory.
The Broncos can secure the first state title in program history Sunday night when the teams meet in Game 2 at Schneider Arena. If a third game is necessary, it will take place Tuesday at a time to be determined.
“We won this game as a team and we’re going to continue to succeed as a team,” Burrillville forward Emily Allard said. “A lot of good things we did in this game were lessons we learned against South County. We put some of the mistakes we made in the third period in our minds that we don’t want it to go that way. We kept our composure and didn’t let our emotions get the best of us.”
“Defensively, the kids were incredible,” BPBV coach Cortney Lacey said. “We worked a lot on that this week because we know they’re a good offensive team. We had the boys out with us at practice this week and we really worked hard on our defensive zone coverage and those girls were incredible. We kept everything to the outside and made sure they didn’t get to the slot.”
The Broncos still faced some jittery moments in the final period. Just 3:58 into the final period Ponaganset senior Isabelle Besser was called for cross checking. The Rams, who had already scored a power-play goal, only put one shot on Almon during the man advantage.
The Rams, who later killed off a penalty, pulled Grivers with 1:55 left in the game, but BPBV’s box-and-one defense didn’t allow the likes of Sofia Calabro, Patrice Dafonte and Jaiden Tonucci opportunities in front of the net to hand the Rams their first in-state loss of the season.
“We’ll be back on Sunday and we’re going to give 100 percent again,” Potter said. “If they go 100 percent, we’re just going to go 110 percent. There’s always an opportunity to do more. Heart always wins games.”
La Salle, which defeated the Broncos three times during the regular season, opened the scoring 7:02 into the first period when Dafonte and Tonucci created a chance for senior defenseman Elizabeth Walsh, who put a shot past Almon.
The Broncos evened the score from an unlikely source in the second period. After good work from Burrillville’s Erin Gingell and Potter, Bay View sophomore forward Natalia Annicelli scored with a rip from the left circle.
“She has an unbelievable shot and she’s been working on it all season long,” Lacey said. “She had a shot in practice from the same exact spot and she did the same thing. You want kids to play in practice like they play in the game and she did that.”
The game appeared to be headed into the third period tied, but a penalty late in the second period on Tonucci set the stage for Potter to lift her team to a victory. The puck spit out to the Bronco in the right circle and she did the rest.
Almon ended up making 17 saves to earn the victory, while Grivers only had to make 14 saves.
“We came into the game with the feeling that we had nothing to lose,” Lacey said. “The kids didn’t panic. Even when La Salle scored early, the kids just kept going and they didn’t give up.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
