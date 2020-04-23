It’s an idea that’s been toyed with for a few years. How would R.I. high school football look with a small power conference within each division?
“There’s been a lot of talk, but it never saw the light of day,” said Cumberland head coach Josh Lima, also a member of the 10-person R.I. Football Sport Committee.
With the 2020 season previously declared as a one-time deal in relation to realignment before returning to the standard two-year arrangement, it now appears as good a time as any to release a trial balloon at the Division I level.
Thursday saw the Interscholastic League’s Principals’ Committee on Athletics approve the resubmitted proposal that was needed after the PCOA on April 13 denied the alignment recommendation from the Football Sport Committee.
One of the more radical departures from previous realignment plans is that the 14 teams assigned to Division I will be broken up into three subdivisions. There’s a four-team Power Division along with Division I-A and Division I-B, both of which will feature five teams.
Another new twist in D-I is that similar to high school basketball, a points system will be used to determine playoff seeding.
“When we went to the drawing board, the idea of having a Power Four was brought up,” said Lima. “As a committee, we felt it would have the most positive impact on the most amount of teams in the state.”
Similar to arrangement that was in place during the previous two seasons (2018 and 2019), the state was broken down into four divisions. Once again, the season will culminate with five Super Bowls that will be held the weekend before Thanksgiving. Division I will feature two separate championships (state and D-I).
Just like the initial proposal that was voted down by the PCOA, teams such as Woonsocket, Burrillville and East Greenwich will be based in Division I for the 2020 season. As newcomers, those schools will set foot in waters that can best be characterized as much more forgiving than the arrangement that was originally up for consideration.
Ranked 12th out of the 43 schools that play interscholastic football, Woonsocket was placed in Division I-A along with Cranston West (No. 4), Central (No. 7), East Providence (No. 10), and South Kingstown No. 13). In 2020, the Novans will play everyone in their subdivision, then crossover with one game against a school from the I-B side, which is made up of Shea (No. 6), Cumberland (No. 8), Cranston East (No. 9), East Greenwich (No. 11) and Burrillville (No. 14).
Four games in your subdivision and one crossover will bring non-power Division I teams to five assigned league games. The sixth league game offers an intriguing caveat and could involve playing someone from the Power Division I: Bishop Hendricken (No. 1), North Kingstown (No. 2), La Salle (No. 3) and Portsmouth (No. 5).
The way the points system has been structured, teams in Division I-A and Division I-B are better off playing a Power Four opponent rather than facing a Division II school. You may beat a D-II school, but the victory won’t trigger enough points that could prove costly come playoff time. Per the proposal that was distributed to high school principals, the Power Four division will adhere to a schedule where you play everyone in their subdivision plus 2-3 games assigned to Division I A/B teams.
The 12 teams assigned to Division II will be split with six teams in Division II-A (No. 15 Moses Brown, No. 18 Mount Pleasant, No. 19 Tolman, No. 22 West Warwick, No. 23 Middletown, No. 25 Mount Hope) and six in Division II-B (No. 16 Westerly, No. 17 Pilgrim, No. 20 Barrington, No. 21 Rogers, No. 24 Lincoln, No. 26 St. Raphael). Of note, Moses Brown, Barrington and St. Raphael dropped down from Division I while Tolman and Pilgrim were bumped up from Division III.
Division II teams will play six league games. The opponent for the seventh contest will be at each school’s discretion.
Eight teams were assigned to Division III and play seven games in eight weeks. The eighth game is per school choice. The membership includes Central Falls (No. 27), Classical (No. 28), Coventry (No. 29), Tiverton (No. 30), North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles Co-op (No. 31), Chariho (No. 32), Juanita Sanchez/Wheeler/PCD Co-op (No. 33) and Johnston (No. 40).
The nine-team Division IV will see teams play eight games in nine weeks. The makeup features Toll Gate (No. 34), North Providence (No. 35), Narragansett No. 36), Hope (No. 37), Ponaganset (No. 38), Smithfield (No. 39), EWG/Prout Co-op (No. 41), Davies Tech (No. 42) and Scituate (No. 43).
“I think this finally answers a lot of people’s questions and makes everyone happy,” said Shea head coach Dino Campopiano, who like Lima is also on the Football Sport Committee. “There were a lot of teams that weren’t happy before.”
