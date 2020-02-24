PAWTUCKET — Whenever the first-place Burrillville girls basketball team has had to negotiate through troubled waters, the Broncos counted on seniors Sam Prario and Alyssa Simpson to right the ship.
That was the case again Monday night at a raucous Donaldson Gymnasium where the Broncos played a determined Tolman side that had everything to play for.
The Broncos, using their size and length, jumped out to a double-digit lead midway through the opening half.
Tolman, behind the play of Jasmine Wilson, Thania Santana and Klani Gaul, cut the deficit to five at halftime and eventually tied the game four minutes into the second half on a Wilson basket. Just when it seemed the Broncos were losing their grip on the Division III regular-season title, Simpson scored four straight points and Prario canned a 3-pointer to help the Broncos pull away for a 39-31 victory.
“They came out hard in the second half and we were kind of getting frantic a little bit and throwing the ball away,” Prario said after producing nine points, three assists and three steals. “We started to get our composure again where we started making passes, driving and shooting the ball. We started to pick it up.”
“We always have those little moments of panic and then we come back down,” Burrillville coach Sam Stanton said. “We’re at that point in the season where [Prario and Simpson] comfortable in our own skin. Those kids just know what they have to do, they internalize and that seems to get everyone back into it.”
Burrillville (15-1 Division III) refused to celebrate too much after the victory, but the reality is the road to the Division III title goes through the Broncodome because Monday’s win secured the No. 1 seed. Burrillville heads to Woonsocket Wednesday night and a victory over the speedy Novans will clinch the title outright. A loss and Stanton will have to share the title with her sister, North Smithfield coach Ariana Stanton.
“We have to keep working hard,” said Prario, who was a member of the 2017 Division II girls soccer title team that was also the No. 1 seed. “We are happy about it and it is nice, but we still need to keep going and hope we make it far in the playoffs. If we want to win, we can’t get in our own heads and we have to show up every day.”
Tolman (13-4 Division III) is now Burrillville’s biggest fans because if the Broncos beat the Novans, then the Tigers will be the No. 3 seed and host a quarterfinal next week. A Woonsocket win and the Novans are the No. 3 seed and the Tigers fall to four. Monday, Tolman went into halftime down 17-12, but baskets from Santana and Wilson made it a one-point game 90 seconds into the second half.
The Tigers tied the game at 18 and then Wilson tied it at 20 with 13:30 remaining, but then the Broncos went on a 10-0 run over the next 3:05 to take a lead they would never relinquish.
“We fought hard to tie it up, but then we had a three-minute spurt where we blacked out and didn’t play any defense,” Tolman coach Walter “Bunky” Gonzalez said. “You see it happen so many times. You’re a basketball player and you fight so hard to get there, you take a step back and feel like you’re there. That’s when you have to put the pedal to the medal and go hard for the next four minutes.
“I feel like if we took the lead, that would’ve been to our advantage and would’ve put the pressure on them. We were right there with them.”
With Gaul patrolling the paint, the Tigers normally have the advantage on the boards, but that wasn’t the case Monday night because the Broncos don’t just have a pair of tall post players, they also have height on the bench. Molly Brown, Brooke Pinocci, Simpson and Alicia Harmon frustrated the faster, small Tigers.
Simpson, Brown and Pinocci scored baskets in the opening four minutes to lead the Broncos to a 6-0 advantage. The lead grew to 15-4 thanks to the work of Prario and Simpson.
“Their size really hurt us, especially on this [small] court,” Gonzalez said. “They were just so long so they give us fits in the paint. Anyone else other than them we play here, I’m just looking forward to a home playoff game.”
The Tigers used four first-half points from Wilson and three from Izabella Russell to cut the deficit to 17-12 at halftime. Tolman went on a 6-1 run to start the half to tie the game, but then Simpson and Prario made winning plays over the final 12 minutes of the game to secure the first regular-season title since going 16-0 in Division II in 2005.
“This is exactly what we wanted. We wanted to clinch it tonight if we could,” Stanton said. “That’s all that matters.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
BURRILLVILLE (39) Sam Prario 4 0-0 9, Aleice Harmon 0 0-0 0, Cami Weekly 0 0-0 0, Morgan Bassett 2 0-1 5, Molly Brown 2 1-4 5, Avery Clifford 0 1-2 1, Alyssa Simpson 5 4-5 14, Brooke Pinocci 2 0-0 4, Alicia Harmon 0 2-7 1, Totals 15 8-19 39.
TOLMAN (31) Klani Gaul 4 1-6 9, Zaniah Vaz 0 0-1 0, Thania Santana 3 0-2 6, Minelle Pagan 0 3-4 3, Abryanna Encarnacion 0 0-2 0, Izabella Russell 1 1-3 2, Jasmine Wilson 5 0-0 10, Ashley Percey 0 0-0 0, Totals 13 5-20 31.
Halftime – Burrillville, 17-12.
3-pointers – B, Prario.
