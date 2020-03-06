WOONSOCKET — Mount St. Charles senior forward Alex Pratt and sophomore goalie Jason Mandeville had to sit in the stands and watch the Mounties reach the MSC Holiday Face-Off final. And they had to watch ugly losses to Smithfield and La Salle before making their debut on Jan. 19 after sitting out the first half of the season due to RIIL transfer rules.
The wait was worth it for the duo.
With the No. 2 Mounties just two wins away from returning to the state final for the first time since 2016, Pratt and Mandeville proved to be the difference in Game 1 of the state semifinals against No. 3 Bishop Hendricken. Mandeville made two highlight-reel saves to deny Hendricken freshman Owen Leahy and Pratt delivered two goals and an assist in a 5-1 victory Friday night at Adelard Arena.
“I feel really good now and me, [Bryan] Testa and [Matt] Mahoney have been playing really well lately,” Pratt said.
“It just feels good to be back. It feels really, really good for us to be here now. It’s frustrating when you get to the semis and lose over and over again, so it feels good to win this game and be one away from Brown.”
“We just kept rolling it and rolling it and rolling it and we knew we were going to get opportunities to score,” Mount coach Matt Merten said. “We’ve said all year that when Pratt finally breaks out, good things are going to happen. We’re starting to roll, but we still have things we can work on. They came out hard in the third period, and you expect that because they’re the defending state champions.”
Hendricken, which was completely outplayed in a four-goal second period, dominated long stretches of the third period. The visitors grabbed a goal back at 5 minutes, 17 seconds when Nate Palumbo finished off a chance created by Leahy. The talented freshman thought he’d made it at 4-2 game minutes later when he ripped a shot from between the circles.
Before Leahy could celebrate, Mandeville flashed his glove and made a brilliant save. It was the second time the sophomore, who transferred from Moses Brown, robbed Leahy of a goal.
“Of the two saves against him, I really liked the one in the third because it was at the end of the game,” Mandeville said. “There’s a little bit of effort that goes into making that save because you have to put your body in the way. It all depends on where he shoots, so it’s a little bit of luck and skill.”
The Mounties, who have beaten Hendricken in all three meetings this season, can secure a spot in next weekend’s state final at Meehan Auditorium with a victory over the Hawks Saturday night at 6 o’clock at Thayer Arena. Merten knows to finish off the series the Mounties are going to have to replicate their effort from the first two periods.
“It’s going to take a huge effort because I’m sure their barn will be packed,” Merten said. “It’s going to be old-time hockey. It was packed here tonight and I’m not sure I’ve seen that many fans at a game in some time. I’m sure we’ll the same thing tomorrow. They’re going to bring that same energy they had in the third and we have to match that. We need to stay disciplined, run the system and let the game come to us.”
The teams combined for just 11 shots in the first period, but the best chance came off the stick of Leahy, whose shot from the slot was brilliantly blocked by Mandeville. The sophomore made 15 saves in the first two periods and then added 10 more in the third to secure the victory.
Mount grabbed the lead just 51 seconds into the second period when sophomore Matt Mahoney skated around a defenseman and played a pass to the slot where Pratt one-timed a shot over the left shoulder of starting goalie Zach Marzano (six saves).
“It’s kind of like practice where he knows I’m going to be in the high slot and he finds me for a one-timer from that spot all the time,” Pratt said. “I just went over the goalie’s glove.”
The Mounties played great hockey in the second, but Hendricken didn’t make life easier on itself with penalties. After a Jack Drohen penalty, CeeJay Laquerre made it 2-0 when he corralled a loose puck following a slap shot from John Belisle and scored from close range. Pratt scored another superb goal – a power-play effort – at 5:18 to stretch the lead to three. The senior then setup linemate Bryan Testa for the fourth goal of the period at 7:53.
“Once Alex got comfortable with Mahoney and Testa, they’ve been really working well together,” Merten said. “The two weeks that we had to get ready were really good for us to get tons and tons of reps for them. The first goal that Mahoney created was because of the rapport we’ve created with the time off the last two weeks.”
Hendricken was simply the better team in the third period and might’ve actually battled back into the game if not for the play of Mandeville. Palumbo made it 4-1 at 5:17, but that was the only shot that snuck by the sophomore.
The Mounties iced the game at 11:30 when Nolan Boucher chipped a puck into the offensive zone and speedy sophomore Micaiah Bascombe deposited the puck into the empty net.
“This was definitely exciting,” Mandeville said after playing in his first playoff game. “Our team was playing great and the big thing for us [in the second period] was we were getting shots on net and crashing for rebounds. We did a great job reading where the puck was going and reading where to be.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
Bishop Hendricken 0 0 1 – 1
Mount St. Charles 0 4 1 – 5
First period – No scoring.
Second period – MSC, Alex Pratt (Matt Mahoney), 0:51; MSC, CeeJay Laquerre (John Belisle, Chris Baxter), pp, 2:05; MSC, Pratt (Jacob Maddalena, Brendan Donahue), pp, 5:18; Bryan Testa (Pratt, Mahoney), 7:53.
Third period – BH, Nate Palumbo (Owen Leahy, Cam Adamec), 5:17; MSC, Micaiah Bascombe (Nolan Boucher), en, 11:30.
Saves – BH, Zach Marzano (6 saves); Drew Carr (14 saves); MSC, Jason Mandeville (25 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.