PREACHING A POSITIVE MESSAGE: PC basketball standout delivers message of respect to Good Shepherd Catholic School students

WOONSOCKET – As Bryce Hopkins walked into the gym filled with students and faculty members from Good Shepherd Catholic School, the Providence College basketball star did so armed with a sense of duty.
The noise was deafening as Hopkins navigated his way to the stage area where he would be joined by Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and PC Athletic Director Steve Napolillo. The presence of a First Team All-Big East performer coincided with Wednesday morning’s dedication of the new basketball court at Good Shepherd – not mention provide Hopkins with a platform to deliver a message that hopefully resonated with the youngsters in the audience.
Naturally, there were some basketball-related activities. The new hardwood surface was christened with Hopkins joining the Good Shepherd players (boys & girls) for layups. The junior went airborne a few times, a decision that prompted more adulation from a group that quickly pounced when the opportunity arose to pose for pictures and receive an autograph.
Big picture-wise, Hopkins was spot-on with his speech to the audience. Basketball might be his primary calling card, yet what he showed on Wednesday was a strong sense of self-awareness. Hopkins knew all eyes would be on him. Every word he uttered hung in the air and held the potential to make those listening realize what’s truly important in life.
For Hopkins, it all starts and ends with his parents Clyde and Karen and how he was raised.
“They taught me about the importance of being respectful,” said Hopkins. “Growing up, I always tried to hold the door for people … the little things. Another thing my parents stressed was being a student-athlete, not just an athlete. I love playing basketball, but I also had responsibilities in the classroom.”
As Hopkins continued to engage with the Good Shepherd student body, Napolillo stood off to the side and talked about how the difference that someone in his position can make when provided with the kind of platform that was presented on Wednesday.
“His parents taught him about respect and that’s the mission at Providence College. When we recruit student-athletes to PC, they become better people … on the court, in the classroom, and in the community,” said Napolillo. “Bryce is the perfect example of someone who takes pride in being a student. He wants to be an amazing basketball player, but he also wants to be a good person. He exemplifies that.”
A sense of accomplishment washed over Hopkins as he prepared to exit Good Shepherd School.
“I feel that the things I said, they’re not hard to do. Holding the door for someone is a great gesture and makes someone feel good rather than letting the door shut on the person behind you. Now they’re looking at you like you’re mean or rude because you didn’t hold the door for them,” said Hopkins. “My parents embedded in me to be respectful to others. If kids can do that throughout the day, they’re going to be very likeable.”
Does Hopkins view himself as a role model where the things that he says and the actions he takes hopefully register with today’s youth?
“For sure. When I walked into the gym, the love shown from the kids, walking through the isles they were seated in … everyone is yelling try to give you high fives,” said Hopkins. “You don’t see that stuff until you’re feeling the love from other people and see the impact that you have on others.
“It was a great event to be able to speak to the kids,” he added.
Follow Brendan McGair on X, formerly Twitter, @BWMcGair03
