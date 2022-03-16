SMITHFIELD – In an ideal world, Charles Pride would be hitting the NCAA Tournament stage in Dayton Wednesday night with a pair of players who joined fold at Bryant University the same timeframe he did.
Spinning back to 2019, Pride along with Benson Lin and Michael Green III arrived at the Chace Athletic Center as part of Jared Grasso’s second recruiting class with the Bulldogs. It’s a trio that made an immediate splash due to the length of the rope each was handed. No one averaged fewer than 23 minutes. Between the three of them, they earned nine NEC Rookie of the Week honors.
“All three of them are mature, tough, competitive kids who want to win. That’s the reason why we recruited them,” said Grasso before the 2020 Northeast Conference Tournament.
Eventually, the winds of change came barging through and knocked down anything resembling the best-laid plans of building a program behind three talented players from the same class.
The arrival of COVID-19 hastened Lin’s decision to forgo his remaining amateur status with the Bulldogs and turn pro in his native Taiwan. Green elected to transfer to Robert Morris after two strong seasons in Smithfield.
The departures of Lin and Green over consecutive seasons left Pride as the lone representative to carry the water from his recruiting class – a three-headed monster that was viewed as an important foundation in conjunction with Grasso’s vision of pushing Bryant to the top of the NEC standings.
Instead of three building blocks, the Bulldogs were down to one entering the 2021-22 season. For Grasso, he thanks his lucky stars that the player with the cool nickname – Sour Patch – became that foundational piece that seemed preordained back when upside and Pride’s name were mentioned in the same breath.
“That’s one of the most special kids I’ve been around,” said Grasso about Pride this past Sunday after learning that Bryant would be traveling to Dayton to face Wright State in a “First Four” game that tips off at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday. “He’s a terrific player but he’s also an unbelievable person. He’s humble and he cares about people. I’m happy that it ended up working out this way and we have a guy we’re able to build this program around. He’ll end up being one of the best players to ever put on a Bryant uniform.”
Pride envisioned an NCAA pursuit with Lin to his left and Green to his right. He also became a realist.
“Once they left and I realized that I was never going to play with them again, I started trying to build the same chemistry I had [with Lin and Green] with other players,” said Pride. “Things have changed a lot, but that’s how college basketball is nowadays. You just have to trust in your coach that he’s going to bring in the right guys. As a teammate and as a leader, you want to get in the gym with them and build as much chemistry as you can.”
From forging a bond with Lin and Green to doing likewise with Peter Kiss, Luis Hurtado, and additional players that Grasso has brought to Bryant since Pride’s freshman season, there has been noticeable growth from an individual standpoint. Pride had some rough edges in need of smoothing upon joining the college ranks after a prep school stint at Putnam Science (Conn.) Academy. He wasn’t known as an outside shooter. His ballhandling was suspect at best. His great asset was that at 6-foot-4, he featured a relentless motor and a refusal to back down from a challenge.
“Watching him in high school, he was just a junkyard dog … offensive rebounds and get the ball to the rim,” said Grasso.
To become known as a player who thrived on something else besides sheer will, Pride understood that he had to become one with his surroundings.
“I’ve tried to live in the gym over these past few years … making my life revolve around basketball,” said Pride. “I don’t take any days off and try to get 3-4 workouts in per day plus getting in some lifting and conditioning. I realized the more you work, the better you’re going to get.”
The proof lies in the statistical cornucopia produced by Pride in advance of Bryant’s first taste of March Madness as a Division I participant. From scoring (18.0 ppg), to rebounding (NEC-best 8.6 per game), to respectable shooting totals (34 percent from three, 77 percent from the free-throw line), it’s been a breakthrough season for a player who proudly stands alone as the Bulldog who came in with some talented guys alongside him.
Today, it’s about realizing the pride that comes with being the one who officially stands alone – the same player who once endured a rough 7 a.m. practice with Grasso learning later on that Pride was in the Chace gym from 3:30 until 5 a.m. getting up shots.
“Our slogan with [Bryant assistant coach Chris Cole] is ‘skill work, kill work.’ He’s helped me evolve my game a lot. I probably spend the most time in the gym with him … going over shots I may get in the next game,” said Pride. “I came in as a defender and knew I had to improve my game a lot.”
“It’s about the work and he’s a kid who’s really put it in,” said Grasso.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.