PRIDE OF THE CLIPPERS: Past players react to Cumberland High’s first state title in baseball in 30 years

It’s a high school state baseball championship that’s not just near and dear to the Cumberland coaches and players who helped end a 30-year title drought.
For recent alums of the program, what was achieved under the head-coaching leadership of Jared Cardoso represents a tremendous source of pride. By recent, we’re referring to those individuals who suited up for the Clippers when Cardoso joined the program as an assistant in 2015 and helped play pivotal roles during their respective interscholastic careers.
What did Cumberland’s ability to scale the top of the RIIL baseball mountain mean to past players? Based off the responses we received from those who answered our inquiry, there isn’t enough joy that begins to cover the sense of satisfaction.
CHRIS WRIGHT (Class of 2016)
Post-Cumberland baseball experience: Bryant University (2017-19); San Francisco Giants minor-league system (2019-present)
Wright’s take: “I’m so excited for and proud of the players and coaching staff from this year’s team. Coach Cardoso and I had conversations about this season back in February, talking about how much he believed in this group to get it done. For them to finish the job against Hendricken and La Salle is an impressive feat. The squad showed a lot of heart, especially during the middle of the season when they weren’t playing quite to the potential they knew they had. They ended up firing on all cylinders when it mattered the most. I know how much time and effort that was put in and to see that success come to fruition in the form of a state title is special. Cumberland just continues to produce baseball talent.”
ZACH FOGELL (Class of 2018)
Post-Cumberland baseball experience: Brown University (2019-22); UConn (2023-present)
Fogell’s take: “It was great to watch the team and Jared compete their way to a state championship. My freshman year, Jared took our team to the state championship as the assistant coach. It has been great to watch him grow into a great head coach and complete our goal of bringing the title home to Cumberland after 30 years.”
ADDISON KOPACK (Class of 2019)
Post-Cumberland baseball experience: URI (2020-present)
Kopack’s take: “Having Cumberland win the state title brings up a plethora of emotions. First and foremost, how happy I was for both the players and especially the coaching staff. Knowing and playing for all of them makes this feel even more special. Knowing the hard work and dedication they put in year-round and the time they dedicate to the team and program is priceless. Finally, it brings great pride to be an alum of the school and baseball program. Now when asked about the Cumberland Clippers I can say, ‘Yeah, the state champion Cumberland Clippers’ with a smile on my face.”
JOSH BRODEUR (Class of 2017)
Post-Cumberland baseball experience: URI (2018-21)
Brodeur’s take: “Just want to say congratulations to Coach Cardoso and the guys. From the outside, I’m very proud of them for the season they had and know it wasn’t easy. Out of all the games I played and teams I played on, there is nothing better than going out to compete with your best friends that you grew up with. Above all else, I’m just really happy that they will have this memory to look back on for the rest of their lives.”
NICK CROTEAU (Class of 2019)
Post-Cumberland baseball experience: Wheaton College (2020-23)
Croteau’s take: “I am very thrilled for the Clippers. They have made all of Cumberland proud by ending the 30-year drought! Congratulations to Coaches Cardoso, [Matt] Allard, and [Erik] Nunes for their incredible accomplishment, and for developing and leading a winning culture within the program!”
JOEY MOLIS (Class of 2019)
Post-Cumberland baseball experience: Bridgewater State (2020-23)
Molis’ take: “Something that was preached throughout my time at Cumberland by Coach Cardoso was resiliency and playing the game the right way. You could see both traits in this year’s team. To finally see that culminate in a championship after so many years of just coming up short is amazing to see. Could not be happier and prouder of Coach Cardoso and his coaching staff and all the boys on the team.”
SHANE CALABRO (Class of 2020)
Post-Cumberland experience: Rhode Island College (2021)
Calabro’s take: “I couldn’t be happier for those boys and coaches for what they accomplished this year. To be able to grind and battle the way they did and come out on top will forever be remembered in Cumberland High School history. That team should be very proud of themselves for proving what the town of Cumberland baseball is all about.”
