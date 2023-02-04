PUSHING FOR PROMOTION: Cumberland's Chris Wright working hard to open season in Triple-A

COVENTRY – When Chris Wright kicks off his fourth spring training as a member of the San Francisco Giants organization, the lefty reliever from Cumberland can look forward to the days when he backs up the major-league club during Cactus League games.
It’s a role that represents a promotion of sorts, not to mention a golden opportunity for Wright to state why he should open the 2023 season with Triple-A Sacramento as opposed to Double-A Richmond where he spent the entire 2022 campaign.
“I had one outing last year during big league spring training. It was only one pitch, but I still got on the field,” said Wright. “I’ve made sure this offseason to put myself in the best position to perform right away. I’m going into camp 100 percent game ready. You have to win a job right away.
“If I’m not at 100 percent when I get there, I’m putting myself at a disadvantage,” Wright added. “I’m just trying to make the biggest push that I can.”
From a physical and mental standpoint, the 23-year-old Wright admits that he’s in a good spot with his departure day imminent. The former two-way standout for Bryant University will trade the balance of a New England winter for the warm Arizona sun on Feb. 15, the report date for San Francisco’s minor-league minicamp.
Taking a break from a midweek workout session at Hop’s Athletic Performance, Wright says he’s reached the point of the offseason where the itch to get back to work with his teammates is begging to be scratched.
“If you asked me a few weeks ago, I would have said I needed a little more time at home to be around family and friends to decompress,” said Wright, “but I’m ready to get out there with the guys … catch up with what they’ve done in the offseason. Some of them are my best friends. Competing is in our blood and that’s what we to do at this point.”
Before turning the page to the upcoming season, Wright looked back at his performance last season. By all accounts, he put up solid numbers against Double-A competition. He struck out 76 in 56 innings while allowing 44 hits. Opposing hitters only batted .218 against him.
The one stat that jumps out is the number of walks (35 in 41 games). Wright admitted that some minor injuries – tweaks here and there – played a part in his walk total.
“You get frustrated because you can’t do the things you’re used to being able to do. You’ve got to go out there and compete and make it work,” he said. “It definitely feels good to have the body feeling healthy again.”
When Wright returned home to Rhode Island, he sat down and watched video clips of himself from last season with Matt and John Hopkins, his go-to soundboards whenever he works out at Hops. Among the areas stressed was the pitcher’s range of motion and location strategies on certain pitches.
“At this point, I don’t even want to look [at the footage] anymore. Right now, it’s about continuing what I’ve been doing every day and not worrying about last season,” said Wright. “The adjustments … I’ve made them at this point. It’s about continuing to perfect them as best I can before going out there.”
Before the 2022 season, Baseball America tabbed Wright as the 27th-best prospect in the team’s farm system. In his eyes, the time has come to restore the luster and get back on the radar.
“Honestly, there’s peace of mind knowing that I put in the work this offseason to get back to where I wanted to be and the level that I know I can get to,” said Wright. “Competition as far as going into games should be the fun part. The hard part should be your training and getting yourself ready to do it.”
