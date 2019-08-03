Q&A with new Bryant University baseball head coach Ryan Klosterman

SMITHFIELD – With the glow from becoming Bryant University’s new baseball head coach still burning brightly, Ryan Klosterman earlier this week sat down for a wide-ranging Q&A session:
Question: What thoughts entered your mind as you toured the Bryant campus for the first time?
Ryan Klosterman: You pull up to the lights [off Route 7], take that left, and you see the sign that says 1863. You start to understand the tradition of what this university represents and its success. Jumping on a golf cart that took us around, the first thing I noticed is that everything is in place. Everything is clean. Everything is pristine and new. You can tell there’s a huge commitment when looking at all of the athletic facilities. This isn’t just a high academic institution. This is a high academic institution with an emphasis on athletics.
***
Question: Who were some of your biggest coaching influences?
RK: First off, my dad Tom. It wasn’t X-Box or PlayStation. It was going outside and playing catch in the front yard. He coached me for the majority of my pre-high school days and was right there during high school and travel ball. He’s someone I could always look up to.
Playing at Clemson for two years under coach Tom Corbin and transferring to Vanderbilt with him when he got the job [with the Commodores in 2003], coach Corbin is probably the most influential coach outside of my dad. The way he has the ability to up-lift players … it was not just about winning or developing. It was about creating an environment and nurturing kids and allowing us to turn into young men. Baseball was going to end at some point, but to give us the resources to be successful post-baseball … you could tell that coach Corbin cared about the kids more than about wins and losses.
Terry Rooney, he was the first college coach [at Central Florida] to give me an opportunity as an assistant. He took a chance on me and I’m forever grateful for the things he showed me. A lot of the stuff I do today is a representation of what I learned from him. Then Greg Lovelady took over [at UCF in 2016] and he stuck with me. He could have easily come in and cleaned house and picked up a new staff, but he gave me a chance.
***
Question: I’m a Bryant baseball recruit. Why I should become a Bulldog?
RK: I think what ultimately sold me in becoming the head coach is what’s going to sell the kids. If you’re going to be a baseball player, you want to go someplace where the facilities match your expectations. Seeing the commitment from [former Bryant baseball player/school benefactor Bill Conaty] and what he does for baseball … to have an indoor facility here in New England where the practice times are limitless, that’s all you can ask for if you’re someone who wants to compete and get a higher education.
***
Question: You made the Dean’s List during your college playing career at Vanderbilt. How important is it to sell the academic piece to recruits?
RK: To me, academics goes hand-and-hand with baseball. I’m going to recruit kids who have high academic standards. When I go home and put my head on the pillow, I want to make sure our kids are well taken care of. Usually the kids who have success in the classroom, I don’t have to worry about them between the lines, either. Bryant is a great institution where you have the ability to recruit that type of kid who has those priorities in line.
***
Question: What has been your message to the returning Bryant players?
RK: This is their team. They’ve had to deal with some adversity over the past four weeks, waiting on this process to finalize and wrap up, but I think the adversity is going to make them tougher and stronger and hopefully pull them all together. I just want them to embrace me and welcome me into their culture. Hopefully I’m going to be someone they look up to. The culture is set. The tradition is here. It’s just someone new in the head coach’s locker. At the same time, we’re going to have fun and go out and work hard. We’re going to handle our business on and off the field.
***
Question: Have you started to think about the traits that would make for a good assistant coach under you at Bryant? (Note: Bryant has two full-time assistants on the baseball staff)
RK: You want to be comfortable with the people you’re with, which is probably one of the key components when you take over a job. At the same time, as someone who’s coming from Florida and has ties down south, I’ll be looking to find guys who have those ties to the Northeast. We’re narrow focused on a few of those candidates and making sure we bring in the best guys for the job.
***
Question: You were the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at UCF. What were some of your in-game duties with the Knights?
RK: I coached third base and oversaw our entire infield play. Shifting defenses throughout the game was part of my responsibility. I wore a lot of hats while down south, and that’s something I’m going to embrace while I’m at Bryant.
***
Question: Prior to Bryant, did you ever interview for head coaching jobs and did those experiences help you prior to meeting with Bryant administrators?
RK: Eight years at UCF, I had opportunities to leave but never applied or interviewed. I wasn’t attracted to any other job. This was the first one … the first résumé I ever sent. For me, this was the first time thinking about a different possibility.
***
Question: Growing up in Florida, who was your favorite baseball team?
RK: This is going to be a tough answer here in New England. I grew up a New York Mets fan during the Howard Johnson/Darryl Strawberry/Doc Gooden era. Getting a chance to play professionally, I don’t have a favorite team now. I’m a fan of the game and a fan of individuals, whether we’re talking former college teammates or players I coached.
[Note: Klosterman spent eight seasons in the minor leagues after getting drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays in the fifth round of the 2004 MLB June Amateur Draft.]
***
Question: Who was your favorite baseball player as a youth?
RK: Darryl Strawberry. Lefthanded hitter with power. I was a righthanded hitting small infielder.
***
Question: What’s been your top baseball moment?
RK: One of the biggest moments came after transitioning from Clemson to Vanderbilt. My first year at Vanderbilt in 2003, we had a good year and made the SEC Tournament for the first time in 13 years. Our last game of the regular season, we won on a two-out, two-strike, two-run walk-off home run against Tennessee. The winner of that game was going to go to the SEC Tournament. We were playing at home and there was a big celebration at home plate. To help elevate Vanderbilt to its first SEC Tournament appearance in a long time may not seem like a big deal compared to winning national championships, but that was the start.
The big dogpile … that’s what attracted me to college coaching. There have been pro opportunities, but you don’t get the camaraderie like you do in the college locker room … the blood, sweat, and tears followed by the celebrations. Those are the guys who are going to be at the altar with you. I understand that and value that and want to make sure the [Bryant players] have that same experience and embrace the years they have together.
***
Question: You’re on Twitter (@Coach_Klosty) and Instagram (@Coach_Klosty). In your opinion, how important is social media in terms of connecting with recruits?
RK: Kids in today’s world, they’re on their phone more so than they are outside playing hoops or catch. For that to be an avenue to indirectly be able to communicate with kids … you’re able to get the brand of Bryant baseball out to them.
Besides Twitter and Instagram, I’ll also be trying to get up to date with Snapchat because I know the kids use that as well.
***
Question: You met your wife Kaitlyn during your MiLB career when you were playing for Double-A New Hampshire. At the time, she was living in Connecticut. For 10 years, she’s been by your side and supported you.
RK: If you don’t have that rock, I’m not here today. The sacrifices she made for me is one of the reasons why I felt Bryant was the dream job. I get to return the favor so she can be closer to her family and have her parents be around our kids [daughter Kinsley and son Cohen]. It’s a little bit of payback, but my life isn’t going to change. I’m still a baseball coach. That’s my passion. I love recruiting. I love developing players. I’m going to continue to do what I do, but it’s not just a job to me. This means a lot more.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.