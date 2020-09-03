WOONSOCKET — Going into last weekend’s River Rats Jamboree in New Hampshire, the three defensive pairings Mount St. Charles Hockey Academy U18 coach Matt Plante put together had exactly one practice of ice time to get ready to face some of the best U-18 Tier-I teams in the country.
Plante wasn’t concerned about continuity and communication because he knew what kind of kids he was sending over the boards.
“Our success last weekend was combination of things and it goes back to character,” Plante said Thursday afternoon. “When you have good character guys and embrace the new guys and want the same things and buy into the team concept, you’re going to have that cohesiveness. There’s also a mutual respect between these guys because they all want to get better and play at a higher level.”
Playing in front of talented goalies Tommy Heaney and Tade Carman, the sextet of Nate Benoit, Grayden Daul, Tommy DelFarno, James Goffredo, Matt McQuaid and Jake Howard allowed just four goals – two in the last five halves – in three impressive victories against the Boston Jr. Eagles, the South Shore Kings and Mid-Fairfield.
“Obviously we’re a new team and we’re trying to figure each other out,” said Daul, a Wisconsin commit. “The main reason we were able to pull it off last weekend is we kept going no matter what happened. In the first game [against the Jr. Eagles] we got down a couple of goals and didn’t get discouraged. We got one click and then a couple of clicks and the next thing you know you come out on top.”
“We’re gelling pretty good right now, but we’re just jumping into it,” said DelFarno, a Lincoln resident who helped La Salle earn a share of the state title last season with Mount St. Charles. “This is about getting better every day because we’re on the ice for two hours. It’s about buying into the development and getting better as a team.”
What makes Mount’s stingy start so impressive is the amount of talent that either graduated or left the program for the USHL. Plante graduated three Division I signees in Cole Crusberg-Roseen, Joaquim Lemay and Austin Cook, while Devin Rask’s U16 squad saw Maine commit Guillaume Richard, Providence commit Tyler DesRochers and D-I prospect Anthony Cliche all move on to the USHL.
As good as those six players are, they’d be hard pressed to break up Plante’s No. 1 defensive pairing of Daul and Benoit, who is the only player from last season’s True Prep Cup and U18 New England championship team to return to Woonsocket. Benoit, a lefthanded shot, had a defense-best 51 points and a team-high 123 penalty minutes last season. Plante said he’s impressed with how much the Bow, N.H. native matured in the last 12 months.
“Nate looks good and he’s more mature this year,” Plante said. “Nate had a good year last year and I think he’s going to have an even better year this year. I would be shocked if he graduates from Mount St. Charles uncommitted.”
Benoit, who has received interest from Ivy League schools, has already made an impression on Daul in just a week.
“I love Nate and he’s a really good team guy,” Daul, who compliments Benoit as a righthanded shot. “It’s good to play with him. I feel like I’m a good two-way player and we just work really well together.”
Daul, who spent the last four seasons playing in the Chicago Mission organization, was selected in the fourth-round of the 2019 USHL Draft by Youngstown. Instead of making the jump to juniors this season, Daul said he wanted to continue to improve with more ice time on an elite midget team.
“I wanted to play a lot and be put in different situations and keep developing that way because the more I’m on the ice, the more I’m going to improve,” Daul said. “I don’t think I needed to rush and I feel like this is better than going to the USHL because that can be hard as a younger guy on the team. It’s good to keep developing your skills so that when you do go out there, you’re going to be much better off.”
DelFarno was a late addition to the team, but Plante was well aware of the former La Salle all-division defenseman because DelFarno took part in a summer camp run by OverSpeed Hockey’s Toby O’Brien at the West Warwick Civic Center. DelFarno, who was originally going to finish high school at a prep school in New Hampshire, impressed Plante with his work ethic and desire, which is what he’s seen in the first week of the season.
“I love his work ethic and we skated three times a week during the summer and he was dialed in and focused on getting better every session,” Plante said. “That’s where I realized that this kid in our program could be special. I want to see what he looks like in January because he was better today than he was yesterday and we’ve only had three practices and three games.”
“Their success last year for sure drew me to them,” DelFarno said. “They did great last year and we want to do the same thing this year. We’re already 3-0 and we’ve got two more games this weekend we’re excited to play.”
DelFarno, a righty, is partnered with Howard, who had 15 points for the U16 team last season, while McQuaid and Goffredo, who joined the U16 team in the middle of the season from the Burlington Eagles in Ontario, are the other pairing.
“We’ve just gotten to know each other and we hang around each other a lot, we’re a tight group,” McQuaid said. “We’re always around each other [in the dorm], so you get to know each other quickly. Coach is really intense and we knew we had to do our thing and keep going and try not to make too many mistakes. Our start is what I expected and what everyone on the team expected.”
Mount puts its undefeated record on the line Friday in West Haven, Conn. against the Cape Cod Whalers before taking on the Rhode Island Hitmen in Hamden, Conn. Sunday. The Hitmen won the lone Beast Series meeting last season, 5-2, in Attleboro. Carman will start in net Friday and Heaney will start Sunday afternoon’s game.
“I like the fight in this team and the character they’ve shown already,” Plante said.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
