WOONSOCKET — East Greenwich native and Academy U16 forward Gates Omicioli picked a pretty opportune time to display his prodigious talent.
With numerous Division I college coaches at Adelard Arena to take in the weekend's Northeast Pack event, Omicioli delivered his first big performance in a red, white and blue sweater and in the process helped the U16 team continue to dig out of an early-season hole.
The speedy winger scored the go-ahead goal in the second period of Saturday afternoon's clash with Bishop Kearney from Rochester, N.Y. He then scored two more goals – including a superb breakaway effort – in the third period and added an assist to fellow Rhode Islander Pat Murphy in a 6-3 victory at Adelard.
“I grew a little bit since last season [at East Greenwich] and my main thing is I'm trying to play a 200-foot game,” Omicioli said. “The big thing for me and the reason I came here is to improve the structure of my game. As a forward, it's my job to see where the puck is going to be and to get in position to put it in the net.”
“He's hard on pucks and you know what you're going to get out of him,” said Murphy, who lives in North Kingstown. “He's always the first one the puck and that just makes it so easy to play with him because you know he's going to win those battles.”
Omicioli isn't a direct replacement for Providence College commit Tanner Adams, who left Mount after last season to play in the USHL for the Tri-City Storm, but the left winger is being relied upon to replace some of the offense lost by the departure. Omicioli got off to a slow start, but Saturday's win showed the chemistry he's building with Murphy and Quinnipiac commit Chris Pelosi.
“He had a phenomenal game and it wasn't just the three goals he scored,” U16 coach Devin Rask said. “He has a lot of potential and he's been doing everything the right way and he was rewarded for that. In practice and in the first couple of weeks you saw where his ability and work ethic could take him and I'm excited to see where that takes him in the next couple of years. He has a lot of success coming in the future.”
While the program's three other teams are off to strong starts – the U15 and U14 teams enter Sunday's games undefeated – the U16 team is off to a slow start for the second straight season. They lost both of their contests to Boston Hockey Academy and enter Sunday's game against Pittsburgh Pens Elite sitting at just 2-3.
Rask isn't concerned about the final score of games in September with Nationals still seven months away, he just wants to see incremental progress.
“This is about them developing and getting better and playing a good team game,” Rask said. “We want them to go out and have fun with it. I told the guys not to worry about the wins and losses and just get better every day because if we do that, we'll like the results at the end of the year. It's a mental battle to focus on getting better and not the wins and losses.”
The top line was quite in the first period as Logan Flynn and Bishop Kearney's Owen King exchanged goals, but Omicioli started to find his way to the net in the second period.
The Mount sophomore needed just 2:07 of the second period to score when Pelosi drove to the net and Omicioli was on hand to finish off the move. Omicioli was an all-division winger for the Avengers last season after producing a team-high five goals and five assists in their first season in Division I.
“What you can teach is guys going hard to the net because you're going to get rewarded,” Rask said. “Obviously, the touches around the net and the puck skill are something different, but you can teach kids about getting to the right places where the puck is going to be.”
Murphy, who played a complete two-way game for the second time this weekend, created the second goal when he fired a low shot from the right circle off of goalie Paul D'Alessio's pad and Omicioli was on hand to tap to the puck into the vacated net.
“When we were growing up, I played for the [Rhode Island] Saints and he played for the [Providence] Caps,” Murphy said. “We've always been friends whether we were playing against each other or playing on tournament teams in the summer. I always want to have my friends on my team and he's clearly good enough to be on this team. It's working out pretty good so far.”
Omicioli showed his nose for the goal on his first two finishes, but his third was about pure speed and upper-body strength. Jake Gutwirth played a pass into the neutral zone that Omicoli skated on to. After winning the battle to the puck, Omicioli flew past the BK defenseman and then ripped a shot into the net to increase the lead to 4-1.
“I don't know where that speed came from, I just found it in me on that one,” Omicioli said.
Josh Player cut the deficit to three with 4:57 left, but the Rhode Island duo made sure the home side moved closer to .500 when Omicioli connected with Murphy for an insurance goal with 1:53 left in the game.
“Murphy just competes hard,” Rask said. “That's what you want to see from your players as a coach, just to compete hard and work for every puck.”
The Northeast Pack event finishes up today with the U15, U16 and U18 teams taking on Pens Elite at Adelard. The U16 team plays at 10 a.m. and the U18 team finishes the event with a noon contest.
