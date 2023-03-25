R.I. Interscholastic League looking to make changes to transfer policy

WARWICK – The wheels are in motion to better streamline the R.I. Interscholastic League’s policy concerning transfers.
An update to the transfer policy was provided during this past Monday’s meeting of the RIIL Principals’ Committee on Athletics (PCOA). The league’s goal in the weeks and months ahead is to stage regional meetings with high school principals. If feasible, the Interscholastic League could ask for approval to proposed changes to the transfer rules at the next PCOA meeting (June 12). If passed, the regulations would go into effect for the 2023-24 school year.
Concerning transfers, the Interscholastic League requested permission at the January PCOA meeting to research and review possible changes. Since then, the league has received feedback from a special subcommittee formed by the R.I. Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (RIIAAA). Leading the RIIAAA special subcommittee is Westerly High athletic director Jamey Vetelino.
Why is the RIIL proposing to amend the transfer rule? In short, the league is seeking to balance the need to transfer in the name of good faith while discouraging a student-athlete from transferring multiple times. The Interscholastic League is also looking to reduce the administrative burden that crops up when transfers move between member schools. For example, the eligibility status of a student-athlete at their new school won’t hinge on whether they played at the varsity or junior varsity level at their previous school.
Currently, the RIIL’s transfer policy stipulates that student-athletes are granted immediate eligibility if there’s a physical change of address into a new school district. If the switch occurs between member schools and the address remains the same, the student-athlete must sit out half of the league games, depending on the sport.
If the PCOA approves what the RIIL presents, student-athletes beginning next year would be allowed to transfer without a bona fide change of address so long as the transfer occurs during the first two semesters of their high school career. For example, a freshman student-athlete can switch schools during or at the end of their ninth-grade year by August 1 and not be penalized.
As part of the framework for this important conversation, the Interscholastic League is seeking to enact a clause for student-athletes who transfer sans changing their address after the start of their third semester [out of a possible eight semesters of RIIL eligibility] in high school. They would be subjected to a 35-day sit period with the clock starting on the official start date of practice.
Additionally, those transferring after the start date of practice would be subjected to a 35-day period of eligibility and deemed ineligible for RIIL postseason competition for that season.
In coming up with a transfer policy that’s both fair and equitable, the Interscholastic League has combed through the transfer language that’s in place in states in the Northeast. In Connecticut, student-athletes without a change of address must sit 50 percent of the school’s varsity schedule in the first sport they play upon enrolling in the school they transfer to. The transfer policy in Massachusetts states that a transfer candidate is ineligible to participate in any interscholastic athletic contest for a period of one year.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.