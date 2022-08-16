WARWICK – With member schools closing in on the start of the 2022-23 academic year, the R.I. Interscholastic League highlighted five school initiatives during Monday’s meeting of the Principals’ Committee on Athletics.
The five initiatives include: 1). Student Health & Safety; 2). Eligibility; 3). Sportsmanship; 4). Event Security & Safety; and 5). Member School Support.
Emphasizing initiatives that double as areas of focus heading into the new school year isn’t new territory the Interscholastic League. In fact, the initiatives that were laid out Monday remain basic tenets of what schools must deal with on a year-in, year-out basis.
In response to the rash of turnover in recent years within the administrative sector (superintendents, principals) to breaking in new athletic directors and welcoming new coaches, the league felt it was a good time to issue a reminder concerning the athletics-based support system that’s in place should schools wish to take advantage.
“We are a support organization for our member schools,” said Mike Lunney, RIIL Executive Director. “We want to provide whatever workshops and education and leadership that we can in helping them administer their programs.”
The Interscholastic League isn’t solely in the business of crowning champions. It’s about helping schools avoid snafus like the one that occurred last spring when a varsity baseball program added a player to the eligibility list. Later on, it was learned that player lived outside the district.
The league also reiterated to PCOA members to not hesitate to reach out in the event that unruly fans create a less-than-desirable experience for the rest of the spectators.
“There are a lot of things that take place behind-the-scenes that help make everything run,” said Lunney. “These areas need to be a focus this year.”
Also Monday, the top of the PCOA pyramid changed hands with Narragansett principal Daniel Warner appointed as the group’s chairman. Warner had previously been the assistant chairman under Sean Kelly, the former Cranston East principal who resigned from his PCOA post back in June after accepting a position in Central Administration in Cranston.
Toll Gate principal Candace Caluori was unanimously approved to sit next to Warner as PCOA vice chairman.
