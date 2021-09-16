BURRILLVILLE — Burrillville junior forward Morgan Rainville wasn’t going to walk off the field believing there was more she could’ve done to help her teammates overcome Lincoln Wednesday afternoon at Gledhill Field.
She wasn’t about to feel the way she did walking off the Ferguson Field turf on a cold November night after suffering a one-goal loss in the 2020 Division II semifinals.
“I’ve been thinking about this game all week because of what happened against Lincoln last year,” Rainville said. “This is a huge game to me and I knew I could do better than I did last year and as a team we could’ve done more to win that game. This year is different because we know we have a chance to win it and we’re putting in that extra work at practice.”
Rainville was one of the top goal scorers in the state in the pandemic-impacted 2020 season and she’s off to another great start this season. Just days after netting a hat trick in the season opener, the Bronco delivered a goal and an assist in the second half to lead the Broncos to a 2-0 Division II win over the talented Lions.
“The good part was we didn’t give up when it was scoreless and it was hot,” Burrillville coach Susan Burgess said. “I was worried about the heat, but the kids were very determined and that’s great. There are only three seniors on the field and the bulk of the team are juniors who have been starting since freshman year. These kids have improved every year.”
Lincoln (2-2 Division II) returns eight starters from last season’s championship team, but the squad is still trying to develop its identity a quarter of the way through the season. The Lions have found an on-field replacement for All-State defender Drew Swanson and talented freshman Charlotte Labossiere, but the challenge is replacing Swanson’s infectious leadership.
The other issue coach Lea Miguel is facing is finding a linchpin in the midfield because senior Grace Miguel is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury. Without Miguel, the Lions only forced senior goalie Allie Stockwell to make three saves for her second shutout of the season.
“We’re still working on who’s playing where,” Lea Miguel said. “We have a deep bench, which is a good thing, but it’s tough trying to figure out who’s best where. We were hesitant. We did some good things and I thought our defense played great because they were shooting often and hard. We knew we’d have a target on our back and we prepared for that, but it’s a big hit not having Grace with us right now.
“Everyone else is stepping up and I expect big things from Kelsey Smith. She’s a leader on and off the field. Once we settle into a better rhythm position-wise [we’ll be fine].”
Burrillville (2-0 Division II) also returns most of the team that suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Lions in last season’s semifinals. Rainville, Stockwell and senior midfielder Sophia Emidy all were selected to the Call/Times All-Area team and all three have been a big reason the Broncos are one of just two D-II teams to win all of their games.
“We’re slowly coming together as a group,” Burgess said. “We graduated the five seniors from last year and people have stepped up into different roles. We’re expecting Stockwell to be more of a leader as a captain and Angel Grondin in a four-year starter and a captain. And of course Sophia is a captain for the third year and she’s just so calm and composed in the midfield. Nothing gets to her.”
Burrillville completely dominated the first half, forcing Lincoln goalie Akoda Harrop to make five saves, while Stockwell didn’t have to make a save. The Broncos, however, couldn’t find the back of the cage. That changed late in the third quarter when Rainville put a shot on goal that was stopped by Harrop, but sophomore Marley Ducharme was on hand to put the loose ball into the cage.
The Lions improved in the second half and earned three penalty corners in the third quarter, but Stockwell made three saves to keep her team ahead.
Burrillville finished the scoring eight minutes into the fourth quarter when Abby Lambert found Rainville for her fourth goal of the season.
“Yes, teams are going to put more girls on me and I think Lincoln did that today,” Rainville said. “As we go along this season, teams will definitely put more girls near me.”
“Burrillville played great,” Miguel said. “Morgan Rainville we knew was excellent and there’s obviously a couple of other girls we didn’t know about – they played great.”
The Lions are back in action Tuesday night when they travel across the Blackstone River to take on rival Cumberland, while the Broncos host undefeated Tiverton tomorrow afternoon.
