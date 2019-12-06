The Rams took some away. The Friars gave some away.
It all added up to a turnover-filled night at the Ryan Center, and the loose balls were fully capitalized on by the home team. URI scored 28 points off Providence’s 22 turnovers in a 75-61 win. It was a season-high in turnovers for the Friars. For the Rams, the 61 points allowed were the second-fewest of the season.
“That was a huge, huge emphasis tonight,” URI coach David Cox said. “I wanted to try to get above 15 turnovers and we ended up with 22. We played them very well in terms of their sets. More importantly, in one-on-one situations, I thought our hands were active. We got our hands on a lot of basketballs.”
Thirteen of the turnovers came in the first half, and URI converted them into 18 points, a big reason why the Rams went to the break with a nine-point lead.
“We can play five-on-zero, and if we have 22 turnovers, we’ll have a tough time winning,” Providence coach Ed Cooley said. “It’s inexcusable for us to score 60 points against six dudes. They played six or seven guys. We’ve got to get better.”
The Friars held onto the ball a little better in the second half, but the giveaways that remained stung. Two turnovers led to the final touches of URI’s 10-0 run that secured the win.
The Rams finished the night with 11 steals, led by freshman Mekhi Long’s four. Taking advantage was just as crucial, with URI pushing the tempo after a lot of the turnovers.
“They’re probably bigger, stronger and more athletic than us,” Cox said. “Our advantage was speed. We talked about getting deflections, turning them into turnovers and then running the floor. With guards like Jeff [Dowtin] and Fatts [Russell], you kind of let them go.”
BIG NIGHT FOR LANGEVINE
Cyril Langevine’s career includes two quiet games against Providence, two loud ones, and now a victory in his final matchup with the Friars.
Langevine logged a double-double for the second straight year in Friday’s win, with 17 points and 16 rebounds. He added three blocks, two steals and two assists.
Last year, Langevine had 18 points and 12 rebounds, but was one of the only bright spots for the Rams in a loss at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center. Before that, he played just five minutes and eight minutes in his first two games against Providence, going scoreless both times. He played behind Hassan Martin and Kuran Iverson as a freshman and was dealing with an injury as a sophomore.
“When you’ve got Hassan Martin and Kuran Iverson in front of you and the next year you get hurt, it’s just a whole process,” Langevine said. “You’ve just got to trust yourself. If you trust yourself anything is possible and that’s what I did. I gave my basketball career in [Coach David Cox’s] hands and he keeps pushing me in the right direction.”
MIX AND MATCH
URI sixth man Dana Tate missed Friday’s game, suspended for a violation of team rules. In his absence, Long and fellow freshman Jacon Toppin played significant minutes and did a lot with them. Long scored a career-high nine points, including two emphatic fast-break dunks off steals. He also had seven rebounds.
“It was real challenging, with the fans and it lived up to the hype that Cyril and all the seniors were telling me about,” Long said. “Coming in and doing good was a big priority.”
Toppin added five points and five rebounds, and his 3-pointer with 1:22 was the final dagger as URI pulled away.
“The contributions of the two freshmen tonight - they played not only extremely well but poised,” Cox said. “I don’t know where they got that from. I can’t take the credit. They just arrived here and that’s in them.”
QUICK HITS
The announced crowd of 8,052 was the second-largest in the history of the Ryan Center . . . URI senior guard Jeff Dowtin logged his 400th career assist . . . The NCAA championship trophy was on display in the Ryan Center concourse, part of a nationwide tour that will go on throughout the regular season.
