Rested and ready, the University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team has one more engagement on its 2020 calendar, and then it’s full steam ahead to the thick of Atlantic 10 play in 2021.
Twelve days between games gave the Rams – losers of three straight – a welcome break ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with St. Bonaventure at the Ryan Center.
“It was a much-needed break for a few reasons,” URI coach David Cox said. “First and foremost, we needed to get back to practice. We needed practice time to address some things. Two, our guys needed some rest – mental and physical rest. And three, we were able to get some of the guys who were nicked up some extra rest and some extra treatment. Not that they’re 100 percent, but the time off did benefit them as well.”
All the Rams stayed in town for Christmas. Cox had hoped to be able to let players go home, but quarantine protocols would have led to scheduling issues. Instead, the Rams spent Christmas Eve at Gurney’s Newport Resort, then gathered on Christmas Day for dinner. The festivities also featured a video of well-wishes from family members and friends.
“The video lasted about 30 minutes, so that’s how many people volunteered to partake in that,” Cox said. “It was really powerful, and it was a surprise to those kids too. They really enjoyed seeing their family members wishing them well on that special day.”
URI went 3-5 over its first eight games, all of it in streaky fashion. Two straight losses gave way to three consecutive wins. Then came three losses in a row, including in the A-10 opener Dec. 18 against Davidson.
Earlier in the month, there had been talk of adding a non-conference game during the gap in the schedule, but Cox and company decided against it. The eight games already in the books were played over the span of 23 days, and none were against a cupcake opponent. The grind took a toll, particularly for players battling nagging injuries. While Makhi Mitchell is out for the season after knee surgery, Fatts Russell (heel) and Jermaine Harris (foot) will continue battling through.
“It’s a balance and we tried to do the best with it that we could,” Cox said of the time off. “Some of our guys needed the break so we let them literally take a break and we brought them along relatively slowly. We’ll see how it works.”
Russell has been slowed by the heel injury all season, and Cox labeled it as a factor – along with significant attention from opposing defenses – in a rough patch for the senior star. Russell scored five points against Davidson on 2-of-11 shooting.
“He’s feeling better,” Cox said. “I think the days off have helped him. Load management – we’ve restricted him quite a bit in practice. But he’s dealing with a heel injury. It’s similar to plantar fasciitis. When you’re trying to push off and be as explosive as you can – and for a guy like him who kind of thrives off of the speed game and changing speeds – it’s going to affect him and it’s going to linger for a while. The days off definitely helped and he’s going to give it a go Wednesday. It’s kind of game by game at this point.”
Harris missed the first two games of the season following an injection to treat inflammation in his foot related to a bunion. He also had to be helped off the court late in the Davidson game.
“It’s similar to Fatts’ deal with his heel,” Cox said. “It’s hard to play athletic sports where you’ve got to do running and cutting and pivoting, when you can’t rely on your feet. What happens is, during the course of practice or a game, it really starts to irritate him and he has to take some breaks. He goes extremely hard when he’s out there and we appreciate that effort. He wants to be 100 percent, but it’s just a situation where we probably can’t address that until the postseason.”
The Rams hope the break between games was beneficial for its offense, which scored a season-low 58 points in the loss to Davidson.
“I think it really helped with practice – getting us on the same page, working on our execution, working on our fundamentals,” Cox said. “We’ve had some tough games. We played some really quality teams. With the margin of error being so small, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot in some of those games - a missed blockout here, a bad closeout there. That cost us a couple of games. A missed free throw. It’s back to the fundamentals and getting some better timing for our execution.”
Following the Davidson loss, Cox said URI’s deep rotation may be pared back in order to get players in rhythm and to get new faces more used to playing with each other. No immediate changes were on tap for the start of the St. Bonaventure game, though Cox said to expect a shorter rotation in crunch time. And that may be the start of a more permanent change.
“We’re going to shorten the rotation based on productivity,” Cox said. “I’m not going to go into the game saying these are the seven or eight guys I’m going to play. But I can tell you, by the second half, by the home stretch, you will see it shorten based on productivity. And then moving forward, based on what I’ve seen, we’re going to start making some necessary decisions. But we have not made those decisions right now. I think that would be unfair to these guys, particularly since we’ve had such a long layoff. We’ll roll them back out there. Guys will get their minutes and they’ll have to take advantage of their minutes. Come crunch time, we’ll shrink that and then, moving forward, it’ll probably be shrunk as well.”
The game against the Bonnies is the second of three straight home dates to open A-10 play. The Rams will host St. Joseph’s on Sunday before a challenging first road trip that includes games at league favorite Richmond and perennial contender VCU.
