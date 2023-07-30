Ray's walk-off slide helps Upper Deck Post 14 repeat as R.I. American Legion state champs

WEST WARWICK – Besides being an ultra-talented baseball player, Andy Ray is also a hard-charging running back who knows what to do the moment the seas part and a hole opens.
Those football instincts were on full display Friday night as Ray supplied the final salvo of this week’s R.I. American Legion State Tournament, doing so in walk-off fashion.
Stationed at third base, Ray broke for home the moment Luke Plumer chopped a ball to second base. The relay to the plate wasn’t even close. It was a smooth head-first slide that kicked up a cloud of dust as a jubilant group of Upper Deck Post 14 players poured out of the third-base dugout at McCarthy Field.
Ray’s beeline to the plate capped off a third straight game where Upper Deck was required to make a comeback. This time, the ability to dig deep and answer back resulted in a second straight Legion state title as Post 14 outlasted South Kingstown Post 39 in eight innings, 6-5.
“I got a wonderful read on the ball. The thick grass really helped slow down [the ball off Plumer’s bat] and I was able to get in there and score the winning run,” said Ray, who was selected MVP of the tournament after going 6-for-11 with six runs and three RBI in three games this week.
Officially, the game ended on a fielder’s choice with Ray’s ability to hustle and not think twice helping to serve as a fitting capper for a group that once again can look forward to making a trip to Worcester’s Fitton Field, site of the Northeast Regionals. With Ray on third and Charlie Tarara on first and no outs in the eighth, Post 39 opted to have the infield play at medium depth. It was a decision that worked out in Post 14’s favor with Ray off on contact.
“He was great all week,” said Upper Deck head coach Matt Allard about Ray. “Great jump, great read. It was nice to see him use his speed and send us home with a win.”
The two finalists picked up where they left off after heavy rain resulted in suspended Thursday’s action in the bottom of the fifth inning. At the time, South Kingstown was up 4-3 after scoring runs in the top of the same frame.
Upper Deck had to chase two runs with two innings remaining after falling in a 5-3 hole. That wasn’t a tall order, not for a team that’s made a living out of winning close games throughout the postseason, sometimes doing so with the help of unconventional methods.
The sixth inning got off to a promising start with Connor Allard drawing a four-pitch walk and advancing to third on a two-base error after an errant pickoff attempt sailed down the right-field line. Allard was awarded the plate when a balk was called.
Upper Deck cashed in on another South Kingstown mistake with a grounder by Ray resulting in an error that enabled Elijah Moffat to score the tying run (5-5). Post 14 had a chance to end the game in the bottom of the seventh but stranded two in scoring position.
“They don’t get rattled when they get down 2-0 or 5-3 late in the game. They just find a way to win,” said Allard.
The successful scamper by Ray made a winner out of Joaquin Cardoso, who was in line to see the mound if South Kingstown forced a winner-take-all contest. Instead, Cardoso gave Post 14 a chance with three gutsy innings of one-run ball. The righty struck out two and walked no one.
“I hadn’t pitched since Monday so there was a lot of juice left,” said Cardoso. “Coach Allard told me to be ready for anything and I was locked in right away.”
Added Allard, “He did a great job. The game was tied and we were going to ride him. You’ve got to win that game and then worry about the next one.”
For a number of the Upper Deck players, the feeling of winning a state title never gets old. Between last summer’s Legion success and Cumberland High capturing this spring’s high school baseball championship, you could say that this particular community has the market cornered when it comes to taking everyone’s best shot and responding with flair.
“It makes it a heckuva a year … two state championships,” said Ray.
For newcomers to the Upper Deck program like Moffat, who played for Lincoln High, the feat that was achieved Friday had a pinch-me vibe to it.
“I love these boys. Love playing baseball with them,” said Moffat. “I like how everyone comes here and has a purpose of winning. It’s a great team to be a part of.”
