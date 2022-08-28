READY TO ROLL: Woonsocket's Emmanuel Gomes hopes versatility holds the key to substantial role with URI football program

KINGSTON — Emmanuel Gomes is ready. Make that chomping at the bit to contribute to the University of Rhode Island football team.
Gomes has been a member of the URI program since 2019 – the same year he graduated from Woonsocket High. As a six-foot, 200-pound redshirt sophomore, time is still on his side to make an impact upon exhausting his eligibility.
Gomes still has two additional seasons after the 2022 campaign. He could also receive a medical redshirt providing he meets certain requirements that would extend his stay in college football’s universe through 2025.
“I’ll be 32 by the time I’m done playing,” said Gomes with a smile this past Thursday after participating in Picture Day on the Meade Stadium playing surface.
All kidding aside, Gomes is eager to prove that he can be counted upon to make a play on the defensive side of the ball. To maximize his chances to be rotated in when the Rams are looking to make a substitution, Gomes has made strides to become known as a Swiss Army knife. His primary position is safety, yet if the need arises, he can line up at linebacker or cornerback.
“The more versatile that you are and the more positions you can play, the more likely that you’re going to be on the field,” said Gomes. “I’m willing to take on any role that I can in order to fit in.”
For the first time since leading Woonsocket to the 2018 Division II Super Bowl, Gomes enters a football season with aspirations that speak volumes as to how he’s endeared himself to the URI coaching staff during the offseason. He did not see any action for the Rams during the 2019 and 2021 spring seasons. During the 2021 traditional fall season, Gomes appeared in two games before suffering a season-ending injury to his collarbone while on defense.
“I got sandwiched between the guy and the ground,” said Gomes, who did not require surgery.
What made the setback tough to digest was that Gomes appeared to be trending in the right direction in relation to receiving game reps. For a player seeking to switch labels – from preferred walk-on to scholarship player – the road seemed riddled with potholes.
“There was a lot of anxiety,” said Gomes. “For someone who’s trying to work their way up, it was tough. But that’s why I go out there every day and leave it out there and prove it. I want to show everyone that I deserve to be here.”
This past spring was paramount on two fronts. Number one, Gomes set out to show that he was healthy. There was also the matter of displaying a willingness to be moved around, all while conveying to the URI coaches that they have a player who can fit in at multiple positions.
“Even during winter workouts, I was putting in extra work … come back after class and get on the field with my fellow defensive backs,” said Gomes. “If you want to get somewhere in life, you have to be willing to put in the work. That’s something I strongly believe in.”
Other attributes have helped Gomes distinguish himself, per Jack Cooper, URI defensive coordinator/defensive backs coach.
“He’s a big-time prep guy. If we have a meeting at 8 a.m., he’s going to come in an hour before and get in the weight room and make sure he stretches properly,” said Cooper. “In the meetings, he’ll sit in the front row right in front of the screen. Then he’ll circle back by asking good questions. He’s all about the process.”
Continuing to push the envelope was on full display during summer training camp with Gomes doing his part to earn the trust of the coaching staff. He might not be the No. 1 option on the depth chart, yet that doesn’t mean Gomes views himself as an afterthought.
“Honestly, I’ve learned to leave everything in God’s hands. If I’m not a starter right now, it’s because I’m not supposed to be,” said Gomes, “but I’m going to keep working like I’m a starter. I’m going to keep working like I’m the best because I believe I am the best. That’s the mentality that we all have to have.”
Noted Cooper, “His football IQ has grown tremendously.”
URI opens the season this Thursday at Stony Brook. The Rams were picked third in the Colonial Athletic Association preseason poll and appeared in numerous top-25 polls that heightened expectations long before the opening kickoff. Acclaim aside, Gomes understands that he has an opportunity to leave an imprint on a season that holds much promise at the onset.
“There are some pretty cool circumstances, but we’ve got to continue to come to practice each day and put the work in. We can’t take anything for granted. We can’t disrespect the game of football by slacking off or thinking that we’re too good because we’ve won a few games in a row,” said Gomes. “We have to prove it every single day that we belong.”
There’s some comfort in knowing that Gomes isn’t approaching the twilight of his tenure with the Rams. Time is on his side to continue to flourish and hopefully prosper.
“Having a ceiling … I feel that I don’t have one. I want to grow every single day,” said Gomes, who’s majoring in health & physical education and minoring in sports media. “To potentially have three more years [after the 2022 season], that’s so much time.”
“He still has to go through those moments during actual games, but from an effort and attention-to-detail standpoint, he’s as high up there as anyone on defense,” said Cooper.
There’s no time like the present to start earning one’s keep – the mantra that drives Gomes each time he puts on the helmet and shoulder pads.
