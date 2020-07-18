RECORD-SETTING PERFORMANCE: Novans' Tarik O'Hagan breaks state's schoolboy shot put mark

One of the long-standing state outdoor track and field records is no more.
Just a few months after becoming the first Rhode Island schoolboy to throw the shot put over 60 feet in more than four decades, Woonsocket junior Tarik O’Hagan is now the state record holder.
The reigning indoor New England champion delivered a throw of 62 feet, 8 inches in the finals of the Throw Hawks mini-meet in New Haven, Conn. to not only win the meet, but also smash Lenny Rao’s state record of 62-1 the former La Salle standout set way back in 1971.
“The kid just goes out there every day and works hard to get better,” said Woonsocket throwing coach Marc Piette, who was unable to attend the meet because of work. “We’ve recently come across some new drills and he’s shown vast improvement in just the last three weeks. Kudos to Tarik for pushing along and working hard to achieve his goal.”
O’Hagan nearly didn’t make it to the finals because his first two throws were fouls.
According to a coach at the meet, Piette said one of the fouls was over 65 feet, so “he has the potential to throw a lot further very quickly.” O’Hagan set a new school record with his third throw, when he unleashed an effort of 60-10.25
The Villa Novan Super Bowl winning quarterback followed that throw with his new state-record toss of 62-8.
His fifth throw went 57-1.25 and he delivered another impressive throw of 60-3 to finish the meet.
Connecticut’s Michael Campbell was second with a throw of over 60 feet.
Considering his best throw last season was a little over 49 feet when he won the freshman national title in Sacramento, O’Hagan has made an incredible leap into one of the best shot putters in the nation in a shot amount of time.
“The jump is tremendous because usually when you see someone improve 13 feet in a year, they’re going from 30 feet to 43 feet,” Piette said. “There’s still more feet there with the work he’s putting in.”
O’Hagan also grabbed another school record on Saturday when he tossed the discuss over 162 feet.
O’Hagan will have a chance to improve on his shot record Tuesday afternoon when he competes in the hammer and shot put at Classical coach Bobby Palazzo’s weekly throwing meet at Alvarez High School in south Providence.
