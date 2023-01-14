SMITHFIELD — Performances like Friday night's against Smithfield are why the Mount St. Charles hockey team has to show patience with its young core.
Coming off a frustrating defeat to Cumberland where the Mounties didn't do all that much right, Friday night's effort against the Sentinels should be the template for how the team attempts to play some of the state's best squads over the final six weeks of the season.
With goalie Connor Murray and defensemen Luke Smolan and Connor Sousa providing stability on the back end, the likes of underclassmen Frankie Ryan, Harry Dumas the Mount forwards were afforded the opportunity to go to work in the offensive zone. Dumas and Ryan each produced a goal and two assists, while senior forward Colden Lawrence added a pair of goals in a comprehensive 5-2 victory over the Sentinels at Smithfield Municipal Rink.
“I know we have so much talent and it has been tough getting them into the system because it's a physical lead, but all the young guys are buying in,” Lawrence said. “We're starting to put it together. The big thing is to build chemistry off the ice with the young guys because the on-ice stuff will come. We don't have a big senior class, so that can be tough.”
“Our line was really good tonight and I enjoy playing with Frankie Ryan,” said Dumas, who is from Burrillville. “He's a new addition to our line and I thought we did well. As a team, I also thought we played well. We're really mixing up our lines and getting some of the young guys together and the chemistry is good.”
Mount St. Charles (5-7, 4-3 Division I) has now won four of its last five games and the Mounties have scored at least four goals in the victories. They are back at Adelard Arena for the first time in eight days to take on Connecticut powerhouse Notre Dame-West Haven Saturday at 6 o'clock. They return to league action next Friday at Thayer Arena to take on a strong Warwick co-op squad that smashed East Greenwich, 6-1, Friday night.
Coach Matt Merten believes his team could emulate assistant coach Ryan Badeau's 2014 squad that started slowly and eventually claimed the state title after regular-season struggles with rival Hendricken.
“We hearken back to coach Badeau's year where they lost to Hendricken four straight times and finally got it at the end of the year,” Merten said. “That group just peaked at the right time and that's what we're looking to do. We just want the young guys to keep getting better every time. Look, Prout just beat La Salle, so anyone can beat anyone.”
Smithfield (1-5 Division I) has now lost five straight league games since opening the season with a 4-1 win over Prout. The Sentinels were in position to go into the third period tied after Chase Rinker scored from close range with four minutes left in the second period.
The Mounties, however, responded with one of its best goals of the season with 27 seconds left in the period. After a sustained forecheck and some good cycling, Dumas made a superb pass from below the goal line right to Smolan for his first goal of the season.
“We weren't playing smart early in the game, but that second line – the red line – was amazing today,” Merten said. “Considering that line is a sophomore and two freshmen, they had a hell of a game. [Brayden] Slack is big and long and creates all sorts of issues. The ran the forecheck perfectly, cycled the puck and wore them down in the zone. Flip it around and boom.”
The Mounties doubled the lead 1:36 into the third period thanks to Lawrence's second goal of the night after good work on the power play from Smolan and Antonio Lombari, who missed Tuesday's game because of an injury.
The red line added an insurance goal with 3:21 left in the game when Ryan dumped the puck behind goalie Matt Bradley's net and it eventually made its way to the left circle where Dumas was in position for his fourth league goal. Only Kyle Smolan, who has six, has scored more goals.
“Nice play by Frankie to chip it in deep and we had a good forecheck,” Dumas. “Hell of a goal.”
The Mounties opened the scoring with 7:26 left in the period when Dumas and Slack created an opportunity for Ryan to finish for his second goal of the campaign. Smithfield responded with 2:41 left in the period on a finish by Antony Mercurio.
Just like they did a period later, the Mounties went into intermission with the lead thanks to a late goal. Lawrence, who also has four league goals, scored an unassisted tally at 13:47.
“We were missing some key guys on Tuesday, which was tough because Cumberland is a tough team,” Lawrence said. “Tonight, everyone was healthy and back and we want to win again against Notre Dame in the next one.”
