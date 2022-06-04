PROVIDENCE — The undefeated Mount St. Charles tennis team wasn’t going to make the same mistake in this season’s Division II final – if the Mounties were going to get beat Saturday afternoon at Brown Stadium, No. 3 Smithfield was going to have to beat them playing their best.
One year after producing a lackluster performance in an upset loss in the title match, the Mounties delivered their best performance of the season and the Sentinels couldn’t match.
The Mounties won the first set in all seven matches and the dominant continued into the second set. Senior captain Michael Burke led by example after producing a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 4 singles and the wins continued to come. player Matt Zinno delivered a masterful performance at No. 2 singles and the
No. 1 and No. 2 doubles teams quickly followed with wins to lead the Mounties to a 4-0 victory and the program’s first title since winning the second of back-to-back Division II titles in 2014.
“It was heartbreaking last year to lose an undefeated season, so our focus this year was getting to that end goal – even if it wasn’t being undefeated,” Burke said. “I knew we could get it done and we just stayed on track and we pulled it out. We underestimated [Cumberland] last year and we just came in and focused on the individual matches and broke them down.”
“It’s just incredible to do this because it’s been a crazy year with a bunch of new players on the team and I want to thank our coach [Evelyn Miller] and the rest of the team for doing this,” Zinno said. “I got only about four hours of sleep last night, so the gameplan was to not think about missing shots, but take it point by point and play my shots. I can’t do anything more than that.”
The teams went in Saturday’s title contest very familiar with each other because the teams’ head coaches were teammates at Smithfield High last decade. They played each other in a preseason match and again during the regular season, so the Mounties had a good scouting report on what they needed to do to achieve success Saturday.
One player who certainly took his game to a new level as the season went along was freshman No. 1 standout Teddy Bielecki, of Cumberland. The righty faced junior Aiden Fair and after a slow start – he dropped three of the first four games – Bielecki battled back to take the first set 6-4.
The freshman was just points away from clinching the title when the No. 1 doubles team of Nick Rave and Adrian DiMino secured the precious fourth point.
“This whole thing was a team effort and it feels great to win it like this,” Bielecki said. “There was a healthy amount of pressure, but that’s what fuels us all to go out and win and really sent us over the top. In my match, I just had to dig deep and play as hard as I could. Even though I was close to winning, I kind of knew I wasn’t going to be the deciding point. A little disappointing, but I’m happy with the way I played and the way the team played.”
Bielecki had a good idea he wasn’t going to be the winning point because the No. 2 singles match that started on the court next to his had already ended. Zinno broke Smithfield’s Alex Leonard every time he served and the Mountie held serve enough times to walk away with a 6-1, 6-2 victory.
“This is going to sound crazy, but a big reason for my success is [Bielecki’s mom] brings donuts to every match and that just hypes everyone up,” Zinno said.
“My mom deserves a shout out,” Bieliecki added.
Zinno’s victory increased the lead to 2-0 after Burke, who was playing next to his brother and Mount No. 4 singles player Peter Burke, didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 win over Owen Geller.
“I think my win really pumped everyone up because I could see a few guys in the stands waving after I won,” Burke said. “Their energy levels went way up and that’s the way it was last season, too. When someone wins, you get that rush of energy and it helps everyone push through the rest of the match.”
Mount’s doubles teams, which were the reason they breezed past Ponaganset in the quarterfinals and Tiverton in the semifinals, went to work after Zinno and Burke’s victories.
The No. 1 doubles team of Rave and DiMino finished off the victory after the No. 2 doubles team of Nick Zinno and Nick DiMino secured a 6-1, 6-2 victory to increase the lead to 3-0. The only other two matches remaining were also in favor of the Mounties.
Burke was ahead in his match at No. 4 singles and the No. 3 doubles team of Jack Ellis and Sebastian Iaconne claimed a 7-5 victory in the opening set and were battling in the middle of the second set when the victory was secured.
“This is a big deal to me to do this for the school and win a championship,” said Michael Burke, who is the only senior in the starting lineup. “Last year’s loss was heartbreaking, so I just said to myself to leave everything I had on the court today because this is probably the last time I’m going to play tennis. I wanted to do anything I could to win this match for me and also for the team. My other teammates closed it out.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.