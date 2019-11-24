CRANSTON — It may have taken a minute or so for the reality to set in to the mind of North Smithfield/Mount St. Charles co-op senior quarterback Jack Puccetti on Sunday night.
He and fellow senior captain Cole Dubois had just walked through the handshake line to offer congratulations to Tiverton High, their more-than-worthy foe in the Division IV Super Bowl clash, and the two slowly strolled back toward their team bench.
All of a sudden, the two saw the Cranston Stadium stands on the press box side rocking, took a skip toward each other and began rushing toward the mighty wet but wonderful celebration.
A media type, however, stopped Puccetti in his tracks, asking how he felt about the Northmen/Mounties’ tight 21-20 triumph over the second-ranked Tigers moments before.
“That’s crazy; that’s the first-ever (football title for North Smithfield High),” he laughed. “This means everything.”
Courtesy of a superlative ground attack and defense that proved ferocious when it most needed to be, head coach Wes Pennington’s crew not only captured the only Bowl victory in the 53-year history of NSHS, but also climbed to 11-0 overall.
It can seal it’s only unbeaten campaign as well with a positive Thanksgiving morning contest against Division IV rival Scituate.
Tiverton dropped to 7-4 overall.
The top-seeded Northmen/Mounties had held what looked to be a secure 21-14 cushion with 3:24 left in the fourth quarter before senior captain Pasquale Camastro pushed a 41-yard field goal short and left of the uprights.
Because of the miss from the Tiverton 24, officials immediately pushed it back to the 20, though the Tigers needed little time to manufacture the unfathomable. On a second-and-six, talented senior signal caller Matt Gacioch connected with junior Nikoli Manchester deep down the right hash for a 35-yard toss to the NS/MSC 41.
Then, following a incompletion and a one-yard Gacioch scramble, he hit senior back Nate Upchurch on a screen pass on the left hash, and the latter somehow scampered 41 yards through frantic defenders for the score to pull the Tigers to within one at 21-20 with 1:44 remaining in regulation.
Tiverton coach Bob Murray chose to try a two-point conversion and the win, but Gacioch’s toss to Manchester in the left section of the end zone slid through his hands while covered by – who else? – Camastro.
That signaled to the NS/MSC sideline permission to exhale – and go ballistic.
“We played hard and just fell short; that’s it,” Murray offered afterward. “I never thought about kicking it. We felt as though we struggled to stop them most of the day, but we figured we had an opportunity with 1:44 left. We felt we could put ourselves into a situation to win it, and we did.
“If anything, I’m going to blame myself for taking a timeout after we scored (the TD),” he continued. “We probably should have run the play we called because we knew what we wanted. We lined up again, but then Wes called one himself and changed the defense.
“I think we probably would have scored if I hadn’t called the timeout.”
The Northmen/Mounties’ rushing attack proved superior. Junior Jordan Allard mustered the Frank Morey Memorial MVP Award after posting 121 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, though senior Cade Curran tacked on 90 more on 16 and Puccetti another 43 on nine keepers – and what proved to be the game-clinching TD.
He actually completed only one of four passes for four yards, and was picked off once.
As for Gacioch, who was outstanding, he went 9-for-18 for 200 yards and two scores while adding 34 more on eight carries. Upchurch led the visitors with 53 on seven.
Still, NS/MSC didn’t help itself on the opening kickoff. Junior Ethan Alexander muffed the boot and sophomore Christian Polofsky recovered at the 33, and the THS quarterback took only four snaps to help Upchurch score on a 12-yard hustle off right guard.
Sophomore Toby Harrison, however, missed the extra point just 50 seconds into the contest.
The unbeatens not-so-immediately assembled a 74-yard, 14-play possession culminating on Allard’s one-yard plunge with 4:01 remaining in the period.
Camastro gave the Northmen/Mounties the 7-6 lead, and – though it took a while (including a 15-yard Tiverton punt) – it extended that advantage to 14-6 when Allard took a handoff off left tackle, knifed outside and rambled 41 yards for the TD.
Camastro again ripped the PAT, that with 22.2 ticks left before intermission, to gain even more momentum.
The Tigers, though, bit into that like it was cheese on the initial snap of the third. A wide-open Manchester hauled in Gacioch’s 65-yard TD toss over the middle and scampered the distance, then Upchurch gathered the two-point conversion to knot it at 14-14.
Pennington and Co. also fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and again Polofsky recovered, this time at the 50.
After one first down, however, the defense stiffened, and the offense sought revenge.
It got it when maneuvered 68 yards on 13 attempts, this ending on Puccetti’s one-yard sneak with 1:26 remaining in the third. Camastro didn’t know it at the time, but his extra point proved to be the clincher.
As for his feelings about Murray going for his fifth Super Bowl win of his career (against five defeats), Pennington stated, “You know, earlier in the season, we had a really tough battle at Ponaganset. The score was 22-7, but it was a much closer game than that. We really had to dig deep to win that, and then we had the playoff game (against the Chieftains) last week. That came down to a field goal.
“Our guys really dug deep to win those games, so I knew if it came down to that (here), we’d be able to pull it out,” Pennington said.
He also mentioned his club’s ability to amass 262 ground yards on 47 carries.
“I thought with the elements, they would be in our favor because we like to run the ball, they like to pass it,” he said. “In this kind of weather, and with us being a running team, that’s why we kept the ball on the ground.
“Hey, if they couldn’t stop what we were doing, and it looked that way most of the game, then we were going to continue to do it. We were able to mount some really good drives and put points on the board.”
**
Tiverton 6 0 8 6 – 20
NS/MSC 7 7 7 0 – 21
TIV – Nate Upchurch 12 run (kick failed)
NSM – Jordan Allard 1 run (Pasquale Camastro kick)
NSM – Allard 41 run (Camastro kick)
TIV – Nikoli Manchester 65 pass from Matt Gacioch (Upchurch pass from Gacioch)
NSM – Jack Puccetti 1 run (Camastro kick)
TIV – Upchurch 40 pass from Gacioch (pass failed)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.