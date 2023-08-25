Reflections from mom as former Red Sox OF Mookie Betts returns to Fenway Park

What will the tenor of the reception be that greets Mookie Betts when the former franchise outfielder steps into the batter’s box at Fenway Park on Friday night? Does a lengthy standing ovation await with Betts responding in kind by doffing his helmet?
The response from Red Sox fans figures to be a spectacle to behold once Betts is announced as the leadoff hitter of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he was shipped to in 2020 as part of a trade that still grinds the gears of a fanbase that remains puzzled by the decision made by one of the game’s so-called wealthy franchises to part company with a homegrown talent who had yet to reach his prime.
As anticipation mounts, the one thing that can be said with certainty before first pitch is that Mookie’s mother – Diana Benedict – will be in the Fenway stands. An estimated 40 individuals with ties to Betts are expected to be on hand for a weekend three-game series where the past comes to life.
“It’s one of those things where you don’t know what to expect. You’re hoping for the best and hoping they’re very receptive. If not, you’ve just kind of got to tilt your hat and say hey,” said Benedict when reached Thursday from her Nashville home. “I hope it goes well. We’re going to be back where it started, but it’s like a batch of grapes. You may have 25 sweet ones and one that’s not so sweet. Sometimes you don’t know what you’re getting.”
Originally, Benedict planned to sit out her son’s return to where he broke into the majors back in 2014.
“I made my decision last minute,” she said. “To be honest, I’m looking forward to it.”
Ultimately from a parental standpoint, walking up the ramp and looking out and seeing the Green Monster was an opportunity not to be missed. Benedict plans to arrive in Boston on Friday.
“I’m excited because I’ve watched this little boy grow up and fulfill his dreams. You sit back and say to yourself, ‘Wow, I’m living this,’” said Benedict. “There are a lot of memories there. It’s just like a homecoming.”
Before heading out west, Betts was part of a World Series-winning team in Boston (in 2018) and also took home the American League MVP that same year. He made his mark and then some before turning the page and starting anew in Los Angeles.
“I think he’s excited,” said Benedict when asked about how she thinks her son feels about turning back the hands of time for a window spanning roughly 72 hours.
As Benedict noted, a change in address doesn’t mean the past is kicked automatically to the curb. For six seasons, Betts was a tour de force with the Sox. He was a homegrown talent whose time with the organization spanned the last four leaders of the Red Sox front office – drafted under Theo Epstein’s watch in 2011, reaching the bigs in 2014 under Ben Cherington, winning the World Series/MVP in 2018 under Dave Dombrowski, and traded away in 2020 with Chaim Bloom at the controls.
“You always remember where you got your start. It’s like your first girlfriend or first of anything. You have plenty of memories. He still has friends there,” said Benedict. “Regardless if he was coming back one year later or five, you’re still going to reflect on those times. Sometimes, time does make things easier for you, but Fenway is Fenway. You’re still going to have those smiles.”
There are members of Boston’s baseball operation that Betts and his family are looking forward to reconnecting with.
“Mookie is a kid who’s going to talk to anyone. I think he’ll spend time talking to some of those people. There are several names that he has mentioned,” said Benedict. “It means a lot when you can go back and have conversations with this person or that person.”
Upon mentioning Raquel Ferreira’s name as a Sox administrator whom Benedict can’t wait to cross paths with, the enthusiasm grew on the other end of the phone. Before Ferreira rose to become Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager, the Cumberland native was known as a second mother to members of Boston’s minor-league system –displaying a nurturing and caring touch that enabled up-and-coming farmhands such as Betts to focus on reaching the major leagues and remaining there.
“Raquel meant everything to all of us. She was the glue. If we had questions or issues, she was the go-to girl,” said Benedict. “Thank God for Raquel, let me say that. She’s knowledgeable and easy to talk to.”
Asked if becoming a Dodger has been everything her son hoped for, Benedict noted, “Mookie is the type of kid who can adjust to anything. For me, it’s two different worlds, but Boston was different than Nashville [Mookie’s hometown]. It’s a small city compared to Boston and LA. It’s a whole different world for me, but Mookie is young and has energy. He can adapt. Mookie likes LA and he likes the limelight.”
Is there anything about Boston that Betts misses?
“You always miss something, but you can miss things for good reasons and bad reasons,” said Benedict. “You can miss Boston because of the weather, whether that’s a good miss or a bad miss because it wasn’t always ideal. I think he does miss Boston. He misses the people, but there are things in the big city that aren’t always ideal for everyone.”
How would Betts characterize his time with the Red Sox?
“He would say that Boston meant a lot to him,” said his mother. “When you come up to the majors, you don’t know what’s there or what to expect. I thought it was real for him in the sense that it was a great learning tool that he capitalized on.”
Benedict views the Red Sox and Dodgers as family. Nonetheless, there’s a business component that never seems to stray too far away from all the home runs and acrobatic catches in the outfield.
“You never want to get too comfortable,” she said. “I don’t think we’ll ever get used to it being a business because these are people you are with every day. It’s kind of like your family.”
On a weekend when the present meets the past, the mom of Mookie Betts plans to soak up every moment.
“It’s going to be memories for him and everyone else,” said Benedict.
