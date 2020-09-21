NORTH SMITHFIELD — The North Smithfield boys soccer team lost the last two Division II finals in excruciating fashion, but the pain of those two defeats would’ve paled in comparison to not playing a season at all.
That’s why the Northmen were so happy to be back on the field for their first practice of the truncated season Monday afternoon. For a few months it appeared the season would either be shifted to the R.I. Interscholastic League’s ‘Fall II’ with football and girls volleyball or not played at all due to the pandemic.
“We’ve been practicing all summer to get out here for this,” junior captain Cam Reynolds said after the team ran two miles on the track to start the new season. “If we get one game in we’d be happy with that. Not having a season and losing in two finals are both bad, but we’re here now and we want redemption for what happened the last two years.”
“I was worried we were going to lose this year and I’ve been dying to play my last soccer season,” senior captain Aidan Beauchemin said. “We’ve been off for eight months and I was a little concerned it wouldn’t happen. It’s amazing to be out here with the team. We’ve been working since July, dying to get out here.”
A few hours after the Northmen started their first practice, the team that vanquished them in last season’s title game – Lincoln – began the season at Ferguson Field. Coach John D’Aloisio doesn’t have any seniors on his roster, but he’s just excited to get on the field and watching his Lions defend their hard-fought title.
“It’s nice to be here. It’s a little awkward, but we’ll push through it and see what happens,” D’Aloisio said while administering temperature checks to each player as they walked through the gate and out on to the FieldTurf. “I’m still not convinced we’ll get a season and this could all get squashed if cases pop up, but we’re happy to be out here and playing.”
While D’Aloisio hasn’t named any captains yet with the season slated to start on Saturday, Oct. 10, the Northmen’s two captains had the team practicing three times a week during the summer at North Smithfield Elementary School because the high school field was shut down due to the pandemic.
The team only practiced twice a week later in the summer when it appeared the season would be pushed into the spring, but now the Northmen are ready to battle for a Division II title in November.
“I’m so pumped to be out here,” said NS coach Erik Korytkowski. “I’m just excited because it’s been a long September waiting for everything to start back up. The kids have been excited and the captains have been working their butts off to get the kids in shape. If I had to take a whole year off after that Lincoln game, it would’ve been very hard to come back.”
Now, the challenge for all 12 boys soccer teams in the Blackstone Valley is to figure out a way to navigate a six-game season against local rivals to earn a spot in the playoffs while also adjusting to playing soccer with a mask on, which is a requirement the RIIL made for the sport to return.
D’Aloisio likened the shortened season to an Ivy League season where every game counts because there are so few of them.
“I like this because every game is important,” D’Aloisio said. “There’s no long-term approach, this is it – you have to win every game. It’s a different way to look at it, but I don’t mind it. The kids have to have a different focus and that starts with the coaches. They need to know that every game is the season.”
“Every game is a playoff game,” Korytkowski said. “We’re going to have a game on a Saturday, break down film, learn all of our mistakes, practice those mistakes out and get ready for the next Saturday. It’s a completely new way to do it.”
Regardless of the amount of games they get to play this season, the Northmen are just happy to have the opportunity to wash the bad taste of the last two finals out of their mouths.
“We’re just going to hit the ground running,” Beauchemin said. “We’ve practiced all summer to get into shape for this moment. I really didn’t think it would happen because football was moved and I thought we were going to follow Massachusetts rules – no contact. That would stink. I’m just glad we can play with masks and play normal soccer. I’m excited.”
